The teams for Sunday's round 20 matches are in

Tom De Koning, Mitch Georgiades, Oscar Allen. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has received a massive double boost ahead of its crucial clash with North Melbourne on Sunday, welcoming back key talls Max King and Tom de Koning.

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide will regain stars Mitch Georgiades and Jason Horne-Francis to face an unchanged Brisbane, which has opted against recalling key forward Oscar Allen.

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The Saints will field their two star talls for the first time, with King making his AFL return after more than two years on the sidelines and de Koning coming back after missing the past three matches with a rib injury.

Anthony Caminiti and Liam Henry have been dropped, while Campbell Lake (calf) is injured.

The Kangaroos have brought in key defender Griffin Logue and small forward Zac Banch, in place of Luke McDonald (calf) and the omitted Riley Hardeman.

At the Gabba, Lions coach Chris Fagan has left former Eagles skipper Allen out of the side despite his return to full fitness.

The Power get Horne-Francis back from suspension, while Georgiades comes in after recovering from concussion. Joe Richards (finger) joins Jacob Wehr and Jackson Mead (both omitted) out of the side.

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SUNDAY, JULY 26

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Horne-Francis, M.Georgiades, J.Watkins

Out: J.Richards (finger), J.Wehr (omitted), J.Mead (omitted)

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, Z.Banch

Out: L.McDonald (calf), R.Hardeman (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: M.King, T.De Koning, H.Boxshall

Out: A.Caminiti (omitted), L.Henry (omitted), C.Lake (calf)