Max King won't play again in 2026 after straining his hamstring in his return game

Max King runs onto the field during the match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

MAX KING has been ruled out for the rest of 2026 after straining his hamstring in Sunday's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The 26-year-old exited his first game in 757 days before three quarter-time with hamstring tightness.

A scan on Monday revealed another strain after the key forward suffered the same injury in his second game back at VFL level on May 2.

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St Kilda maintained its spot inside the wildcard spots by banking a third win in the past month, but is only above 11th placed Carlton on percentage and a game ahead of Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne.

But despite the fact there is a least a month left in the Saints' season – plus a potential return to September – the Saints want King to focus on getting his body right for a full pre-season, rather than rushing back if they play finals.

Late on Sunday night, St Kilda coach Ross Lyon defended the club's decision to bring King straight back in at senior level, rather than VFL level, citing the amount of work the key forward had done in his rehab block since the last hamstring strain.

The Saints will now need to plan without King again in 2026, but will provide the Victorian with the support he needs to overcome another obstacle in his career.

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King has endured a nightmare injury run dating back to the posterior cruciate ligament injury in 2024.

The 2018 No.4 pick underwent three operations on his knee in 2025 after a pre-season setback, before soft tissue issues started in February this year when he injured his calf.

St Kilda lost Rowan Marshall minutes before the first bounce on Sunday to back spasms after making a late change to the selected team when Cooper Sharman was removed when the team was named one hour out.

Both could return against Sydney on Saturday.