THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so who have been the biggest movers and shakers as we approach the latter part of the season?
AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a monthly ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes, with a new No.1 possibly on the cards.
Marcus Bontempelli currently holds the title, but his No.1 ranking could be under threat from an in-form Nick Daicos.
See below for a reminder of The 25 from last month and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.
The 25 - June, 2026
1) Marcus Bontempelli
2) Isaac Heeney
3) Nick Daicos
4) Luke Jackson
5) Zak Butters
6) Kysaiah Pickett
7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
8) Jordan Dawson
9) Jeremy Cameron
10) Max Gawn
11) Nick Watson
12) Max Holmes
13) Bailey Smith
14) Josh Treacy
15) Caleb Serong
16) Lachie Neale
17) Harris Andrews
18) Jai Newcombe
19) Shai Bolton
20) Murphy Reid
21) Christian Petracca
22) Nick Blakey
23) Ed Richards
24) Chad Warner
25) Brodie Grundy