Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against North Melbourne in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so who have been the biggest movers and shakers as we approach the latter part of the season?

AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a monthly ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes, with a new No.1 possibly on the cards.

Marcus Bontempelli currently holds the title, but his No.1 ranking could be under threat from an in-form Nick Daicos.

See below for a reminder of The 25 from last month and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Isaac Heeney

3) Nick Daicos

4) Luke Jackson

5) Zak Butters

6) Kysaiah Pickett

7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

8) Jordan Dawson

9) Jeremy Cameron

10) Max Gawn

11) Nick Watson

12) Max Holmes

13) Bailey Smith

14) Josh Treacy

15) Caleb Serong

16) Lachie Neale

17) Harris Andrews

18) Jai Newcombe

19) Shai Bolton

20) Murphy Reid

21) Christian Petracca

22) Nick Blakey

23) Ed Richards

24) Chad Warner

25) Brodie Grundy