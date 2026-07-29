Play AFL Tipping in 2026

FOOTY Feed host Nat Edwards has gone for a plethora of upsets in an attempt to chase down AFL.com.au's leader Riley Beveridge.

Edwards is tipping St Kilda (vs Sydney), Carlton (vs Brisbane), Gold Coast (vs Melbourne) and Essendon (vs Adelaide) in a bold bid to make up some ground in the closing rounds of the season.

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Thursday night's clash between Collingwood and Geelong has divided our team, while Port Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates over Greater Western Sydney at home.

Check out the R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 10 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 131

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 17 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 125

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 12 points
Fremantle
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Gold Coast
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 125

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 125

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 12 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 124

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - six points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 122

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 10 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Richmond
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 122

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 122

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - three points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 121

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - four points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Gold Coast
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 121

JOEL PETERSON

Collingwood - eight points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 118

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - 20 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 117

TOTALS

Collingwood 6-6 Geelong
Fremantle 12-0 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 1-11 Sydney
Hawthorn 12-0 North Melbourne
Port Adelaide 9-3 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 1-11 Brisbane
Richmond 1-11 West Coast
Gold Coast 2-10 Melbourne
Essendon 1-11 Adelaide