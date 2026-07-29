FOOTY Feed host Nat Edwards has gone for a plethora of upsets in an attempt to chase down AFL.com.au's leader Riley Beveridge.
Edwards is tipping St Kilda (vs Sydney), Carlton (vs Brisbane), Gold Coast (vs Melbourne) and Essendon (vs Adelaide) in a bold bid to make up some ground in the closing rounds of the season.
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Thursday night's clash between Collingwood and Geelong has divided our team, while Port Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates over Greater Western Sydney at home.
Check out the R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 10 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 131
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - 17 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 125
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 12 points
Fremantle
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Gold Coast
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 125
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 12 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 125
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - 12 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 124
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - six points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 122
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 10 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Richmond
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 122
CHAD WINGARD
Geelong - 22 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 122
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - three points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 121
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - four points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 121
JOEL PETERSON
Collingwood - eight points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 118
GEMMA BASTIANI
Geelong - 20 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 117
TOTALS
Collingwood 6-6 Geelong
Fremantle 12-0 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 1-11 Sydney
Hawthorn 12-0 North Melbourne
Port Adelaide 9-3 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 1-11 Brisbane
Richmond 1-11 West Coast
Gold Coast 2-10 Melbourne
Essendon 1-11 Adelaide