Our footy experts have made the call on round 21

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FOOTY Feed host Nat Edwards has gone for a plethora of upsets in an attempt to chase down AFL.com.au's leader Riley Beveridge.

Edwards is tipping St Kilda (vs Sydney), Carlton (vs Brisbane), Gold Coast (vs Melbourne) and Essendon (vs Adelaide) in a bold bid to make up some ground in the closing rounds of the season.

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Thursday night's clash between Collingwood and Geelong has divided our team, while Port Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates over Greater Western Sydney at home.

Check out the R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 10 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 131

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 17 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 125

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 12 points

Fremantle

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Gold Coast

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 125

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 125

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 12 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 124

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - six points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 122

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 10 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Richmond

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 122

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 122

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - three points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 121

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - four points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 121

JOEL PETERSON

Collingwood - eight points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 118

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - 20 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 117

TOTALS

Collingwood 6-6 Geelong

Fremantle 12-0 Western Bulldogs

St Kilda 1-11 Sydney

Hawthorn 12-0 North Melbourne

Port Adelaide 9-3 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 1-11 Brisbane

Richmond 1-11 West Coast

Gold Coast 2-10 Melbourne

Essendon 1-11 Adelaide