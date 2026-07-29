Nick Daicos and Oisin Mullin during round nine between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG, May 9, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

OISIN Mullin started the week watching his Gaelic Football team Mayo end a 75-year All-Ireland title drought from the other side of the world in the early hours of Monday morning. But on Thursday night at the MCG, the Irishman will be out to stop the most formidable force in football when he tags Nick Daicos.

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Mullin played in losing All-Ireland finals in 2020 and 2021 – which extended Mayo's run to 11 since the mythical curse started after the 1951 triumph – and was named the GAA young player of the year twice before joining Geelong.

The Cats contemplated allowing Mullin the chance to play in that game after County Mayo coach Andy Moran asked the question, like they did with Mark O’Connor, although that was in January. 

But with a job on Kysaiah Pickett last Friday night and Daicos this Thursday night, Mullin has become too important to his club to entertain that request, especially at this time of the season. 

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Mullin has entrenched himself as the best tagger in the AFL in 2026, backing up a great 2025 with an even better season to date. Scott has given him a role in 16 games this year and he is rated No. 1 by Champion Data in a defensive rating that measures expected output of your opponent (based on average AFL Player ratings points) to the job performed in the match-up.  

Player

Club

MU

Adj

Oisin Mullin

Geelong Cats

16

15%

Tom Atkins

Geelong Cats

6

11%

Jack Steele

Melbourne

7

3%

Edward Allan

Collingwood

8

2%

James Jordon

Sydney Swans

14

-1%

Finn O'Sullivan

North Melbourne

12

-10%

Clayton Oliver

GWS GIANTS

10

-11%

Josh Dunkley

Brisbane Lions

6

-15%

Willem Drew

Port Adelaide

6

-24%

The 26-year-old shut down some big names last year in Touk Miller, Errol Gulden and Tim Taranto, before his magnificent job on Hugh McCluggage in the qualifying final and Grand Final. 

But this year he has claimed some even bigger scalps in Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters, Harry Sheezel, Isaac Heeney, Lachie Neale, Christian Petracca, Finn Callaghan, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Nick Daicos.  

Season

Round

Minutes

Opponent

Opp disposals

Opp goals

2026

0

65

Touk Miller

13

0

2026

3

76

Izak Rankine

5

1

2026

4

75

Nick Watson

12

3

2026

5

50

Matthew Owies

4

1

2026

6

71

Marcus Bontempelli

12

0

2026

7

91

Zak Butters

20

0

2026

8

94

Harry Sheezel

13

1

2026

9

91

Nick Daicos

28

0

2026

10

75

Lachie Neale

23

0

2026

11

94

Isaac Heeney

18

1

2026

12

55

Patrick Cripps

17

0

2026

14

79

Christian Petracca

15

0

2026

17

67

Lachie Neale

15

0

2026

18

80

Finn Callaghan

10

0

2026

19

102

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

17

1

2026

20

100

Kysaiah Pickett

13

1

Geelong sent Mullin to Daicos back in round nine and the Irishman collected seven coaches votes after restricting the Brownlow Medal favourite’s output. 

Daicos still finished with 29 disposals – his second-lowest count of 2026 – but 79% were in the defensive half and he only had four score involvements and two clearances.

Mullin held him to 28 touches across 110 minutes in their head-to-head battle in 2025, while Tom Atkins did the job on him in 2024. Geelong won all three games against Collingwood and Daicos didn’t poll a coaches vote in any of them.

Nick Daicos against Geelong

Season

Round

Mins

Opponent

Disposals

2024

18

100

Tom Atkins

29

2025

8

110

Oisin Mullin

28

2026

9

91

Oisin Mullin

28

On the other side of the equation, Ed Allan has emerged as a weapon for Craig McRae to deploy across the past two months. 

The 2022 first-round pick is now a regular senior player at the Magpies and continued his run of stopping opposition stars when he nullified Jordan Dawson across the first three quarters before being cut free late, where he kicked two important goals for Collingwood.

Allan looks destined for a more pure inside midfield role in future, but in 2026 he has nailed the role as a tagger and looks set for a job on Bailey Smith on Thursday night.  

Rnd

Mins

Opponent

Opp Disposals

10

50

Isaac Heeney

9

12

32

Marcus Bontempelli

4

13

76

Kysaiah Pickett

20

15

68

Zak Butters

22

16

66

Tim Taranto

20

17

85

Noah Anderson

12

18

98

Luke Davies-Uniacke

20

19

70

Sam Walsh

18

20

49

Jordan Dawson

12

 

 