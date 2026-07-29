Which players were unlucky to miss out in our most recent edition of The 25?

Harley Reid during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium, on July 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were three new entries in AFL.com.au's most recent edition of The 25, but plenty of other stars are just outside the list.

On Wednesday we released our panel of journalists and experts' latest monthly assessment of the best 25 players in the league, based on current form as well as their body of work across previous years.

There was a change at the top with Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos regaining the No.1 spot from Western Bulldogs champion Marcus Bontempelli, while Isaac Heeney was third and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera jumped three spots to No.4 after more exhilarating performances.

But by default you can only fit so many players on the list and there is always plenty of debate around those that missed out, so who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?

In-demand Brisbane forward Zac Bailey and Adelaide livewire Izak Rankine are knocking on the door after excellent recent outings, with West Coast young gun Harley Reid making a strong case to be included in the list for the first time.

Izak Rankine kicks the ball during Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney ruckman Brodie Grundy dropped out of the July list but isn't out of reach, while Port Adelaide's Jason Horne-Francis continues to stand up as one of the Power's prime movers in the absence of Connor Rozee and Zak Butters.

Take a look at the latest rankings below and be sure to return next month for the next edition of The 25.

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Isaac Heeney

4) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

5) Luke Jackson

6) Zak Butters

7) Kysaiah Pickett

8) Jordan Dawson

9) Max Gawn

10) Nick Watson

11) Bailey Smith

12) Josh Treacy

13) Murphy Reid

14) Harris Andrews

15) Max Holmes

16) Lachie Neale

17) Caleb Serong

18) Shai Bolton

19) Chad Warner

20) Will Ashcroft

21) Errol Gulden

22) Jai Newcombe

23) Jeremy Cameron

24) Ed Richards

25) Charlie Curnow