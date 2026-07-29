THERE were three new entries in AFL.com.au's most recent edition of The 25, but plenty of other stars are just outside the list.
On Wednesday we released our panel of journalists and experts' latest monthly assessment of the best 25 players in the league, based on current form as well as their body of work across previous years.
There was a change at the top with Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos regaining the No.1 spot from Western Bulldogs champion Marcus Bontempelli, while Isaac Heeney was third and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera jumped three spots to No.4 after more exhilarating performances.
But by default you can only fit so many players on the list and there is always plenty of debate around those that missed out, so who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?
In-demand Brisbane forward Zac Bailey and Adelaide livewire Izak Rankine are knocking on the door after excellent recent outings, with West Coast young gun Harley Reid making a strong case to be included in the list for the first time.
Sydney ruckman Brodie Grundy dropped out of the July list but isn't out of reach, while Port Adelaide's Jason Horne-Francis continues to stand up as one of the Power's prime movers in the absence of Connor Rozee and Zak Butters.
Take a look at the latest rankings below and be sure to return next month for the next edition of The 25.
The 25, July 2026
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Isaac Heeney
4) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
5) Luke Jackson
6) Zak Butters
7) Kysaiah Pickett
8) Jordan Dawson
9) Max Gawn
10) Nick Watson
11) Bailey Smith
12) Josh Treacy
13) Murphy Reid
14) Harris Andrews
15) Max Holmes
16) Lachie Neale
17) Caleb Serong
18) Shai Bolton
19) Chad Warner
20) Will Ashcroft
21) Errol Gulden
22) Jai Newcombe
23) Jeremy Cameron
24) Ed Richards
25) Charlie Curnow