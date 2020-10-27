ESSENDON'S Next Generation Academy prospect Josh Eyre was a standout at last week's Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine.
While a pair of Sydney Academy prospects were also impressive at the New South Wales-ACT testing day over the weekend.
DRAFT HUB Latest news, profiles, highlights, more
Eyre, who is a key position forward, can join the Bombers under NGA rules and showed his athleticism in last Friday's testing for Vic Country players in Bendigo.
He finished second in the 2km time trial and 20-metre sprint, as well as runner up in the running and standing vertical jumps tests. At 2.89 seconds his sprint time put him into the elite for a prospect of his 197cm frame.
Likely early selections Tanner Bruhn, Oliver Henry and Zach Reid were among the other Victorians who were able to test.
In Sydney it was midfielder Errol Gulden who won the 2km time trial with a time of 6:32, while fellow Swans Academy prospect Braeden Campbell highlighted his brilliant speed with a time of 2.9 seconds in the sprint.
Godfrey Okerenyang, who has an athletics background, also impressed in testing by blitzing the jumps and speed tests.
Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine top performers
2km time trial
Ryan Angwin 6:11 minutes
Josh Eyre 6:31
Nick Stevens 6:32
Charlie Lazzarro 6:39
Zach Reid 6:39
Tanner Bruhn 6:40
20m sprint
Seamus Mitchell 2.88 seconds
Josh Eyre 2.89
Dominic Bedendo 2.95
Josh Treacy 2.97
Nick Stevens 2.97
Blake Reid 2.97
Running vertical jump (left)
Dominic Bedendo 99cm
Josh Eyre 93
Oliver Lord 82
Zach Reid 82
Ryan Angwin 80
Oliver Henry 80
Running vertical jump (right)
Seamus Mitchell 91cm
Josh Eyre 87
Dominic Bedendo 83
Zach Reid 82
Charlie Lazzarro 81
NSW/ACT NAB AFL Draft Combine top performers
2km time trial
Errol Gulden 6:32 minutes
Harry Grant 6:33
Sam Thorne 6:38
Reed Van Huisstede 6:44
Charlie Byrne 6:46
Standing vertical jump
Godfrey Okerenyang 84cm
Pierce Roseby 76
Harry Grant 70
Joshua Green 68
Sam Thorne 68
Nick Brewer 68
Running vertical jump
Godfrey Okerenyang 95cm
Pierce Roseby 91
Sam Gaden 85
Joshua Green 80
Reed Van Huisstede 80
Nick Brewer 80
Lachlan McAndrew 80
Agility
Harry Grant 8 seconds
Marc Sheather 8.23
Nick Brewer 8.42
Sam Frost 8.46
Braeden Campbell 8.47
20m sprint
Godfrey Okerenyang 2.86 seconds
Braeden Campbell 2.90
Marc Sheather 2.91
Nick Brewer 3.03
Sam Frost 3.04