ESSENDON'S Next Generation Academy prospect Josh Eyre was a standout at last week's Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine.

While a pair of Sydney Academy prospects were also impressive at the New South Wales-ACT testing day over the weekend.

Eyre, who is a key position forward, can join the Bombers under NGA rules and showed his athleticism in last Friday's testing for Vic Country players in Bendigo.

He finished second in the 2km time trial and 20-metre sprint, as well as runner up in the running and standing vertical jumps tests. At 2.89 seconds his sprint time put him into the elite for a prospect of his 197cm frame.

Likely early selections Tanner Bruhn, Oliver Henry and Zach Reid were among the other Victorians who were able to test.

In Sydney it was midfielder Errol Gulden who won the 2km time trial with a time of 6:32, while fellow Swans Academy prospect Braeden Campbell highlighted his brilliant speed with a time of 2.9 seconds in the sprint.

Godfrey Okerenyang, who has an athletics background, also impressed in testing by blitzing the jumps and speed tests.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could this be Sydney's next Academy star? Sydney Academy prospect Braeden Campbell could end up being an early pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft thanks to his brilliant speed and game-breaking abilities

Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine top performers

2km time trial

Ryan Angwin 6:11 minutes

Josh Eyre 6:31

Nick Stevens 6:32

Charlie Lazzarro 6:39

Zach Reid 6:39

Tanner Bruhn 6:40

20m sprint

Seamus Mitchell 2.88 seconds

Josh Eyre 2.89

Dominic Bedendo 2.95

Josh Treacy 2.97

Nick Stevens 2.97

Blake Reid 2.97

Running vertical jump (left)

Dominic Bedendo 99cm

Josh Eyre 93

Oliver Lord 82

Zach Reid 82

Ryan Angwin 80

Oliver Henry 80

Running vertical jump (right)

Seamus Mitchell 91cm

Josh Eyre 87

Dominic Bedendo 83

Zach Reid 82

Charlie Lazzarro 81

NSW/ACT NAB AFL Draft Combine top performers

2km time trial

Errol Gulden 6:32 minutes

Harry Grant 6:33

Sam Thorne 6:38

Reed Van Huisstede 6:44

Charlie Byrne 6:46

Standing vertical jump

Godfrey Okerenyang 84cm

Pierce Roseby 76

Harry Grant 70

Joshua Green 68

Sam Thorne 68

Nick Brewer 68

Running vertical jump

Godfrey Okerenyang 95cm

Pierce Roseby 91

Sam Gaden 85

Joshua Green 80

Reed Van Huisstede 80

Nick Brewer 80

Lachlan McAndrew 80

Agility

Harry Grant 8 seconds

Marc Sheather 8.23

Nick Brewer 8.42

Sam Frost 8.46

Braeden Campbell 8.47

20m sprint

Godfrey Okerenyang 2.86 seconds

Braeden Campbell 2.90

Marc Sheather 2.91

Nick Brewer 3.03

Sam Frost 3.04