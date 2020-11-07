SEVEN current and former AFL players join Hamish McLachlan to reflect on a time in their lives when they battled their emotions.

The series has been developed to showcase the players we know from the field, and allow them to share a happy or sad time, without any fear of being judged.

The Last Time I Cried features players breaking down the barriers and expectations that come with being a professional athlete, inspired by AIA Vitality’s dream to help Australians live healthier, longer, better lives, focused on supporting mental wellbeing in partnership with the AFL.

Proudly vulnerable, guests such as Dayne Beams, Tom Boyd, Trent Cotchin and Alex Johnson talk openly about their personal journey’s in a show of strength which aims to address the stigma often associated with men sharing their emotions.

The Last Time I Cried is brought to you by AIA Vitality in partnership with the AFL. To learn more about AIA and AIA Vitality, please click here.

>> Lifeline is an Official Charity Partner of the AFL. For crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp.

Other support services include: