SEVEN current and former AFL players join Hamish McLachlan to reflect on a time in their lives when they battled their emotions.
The series has been developed to showcase the players we know from the field, and allow them to share a happy or sad time, without any fear of being judged.
The Last Time I Cried features players breaking down the barriers and expectations that come with being a professional athlete, inspired by AIA Vitality’s dream to help Australians live healthier, longer, better lives, focused on supporting mental wellbeing in partnership with the AFL.
>> WATCH EVERY EPISODE IN ON DEMAND NOW
Proudly vulnerable, guests such as Dayne Beams, Tom Boyd, Trent Cotchin and Alex Johnson talk openly about their personal journey’s in a show of strength which aims to address the stigma often associated with men sharing their emotions.
The Last Time I Cried is brought to you by AIA Vitality in partnership with the AFL. To learn more about AIA and AIA Vitality, please click here.
>> Lifeline is an Official Charity Partner of the AFL. For crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp.
Other support services include:
- Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636
- Headspace on 1800 650 890
- Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800
- MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978
- Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467
- ReachOut at reachout.com