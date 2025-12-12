The Devils have added to their list management team

Mitch Cashion during his time at Hawthorn. Picture: Hawthorn FC

TASMANIA has added to its list management team by poaching highly regarded Hawthorn recruiter Mitch Cashion.

Cashion has worked in Hawthorn's list management division for a decade but in recent days has joined the Devils' recruiting team alongside list boss Todd Patterson and recruiting manager Derek Hine.

Experienced recruiter and list manager Scott Clayton is also already a part of the Devils' recruiting team as they look to set up their initial list build.

It comes ahead of a crucial year in 2026 for the Devils, who will start to implement their raft of list and draft concessions, including assessing and nominating 17-year-old talents they will have priority access to ahead of their first draft in 2027.

The Devils are also expected to start pitching to players next year as they get closer to their start date, with the club having a $5 million sign-on bonus fund to be able to pay players across their first two years.

Derek Hine and Todd Patterson after their appointments as Tasmania's Head of Recruiting and Head of List Management & Strategy. Picture: Tasmania FC

Cashion has worked as a recruiter at the Hawks and has also been their academy manager, having also been the club's AFLW list manager in previous years.

It opens a vacancy in Hawthorn's recruiting team, which is led by Mark McKenzie, with the Hawks now on the search for a replacement in their group.