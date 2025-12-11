Former No.3 draft pick will begin his coaching career at the Kennel after failing to find a new AFL playing home

Jack Billings in action during the R1 match between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at the MCG on March 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Melbourne and St Kilda wingman Jack Billings has been appointed a development coach at the Western Bulldogs.

The 30-year-old will start at the Whitten Oval on Friday, joining a new-look development team at the kennel under head of development Luke Power.

Billings had been keen to play on in 2026 after being delisted by the Demons at the end of the season, but will now start his coaching journey at Mission Whitten Oval.

The 2013 pick No.3 will also to play in the VFL under recently appointed Footscray coach Alex Johnson as part of a dual role working with the midfield group.

After playing 155 games in a decade with the Saints, Billings added 17 appearances across two seasons at Melbourne.

Despite strong form in the VFL this year, Billings was starved of senior opportunities with the Demons prioritising younger players on a wing.

Jack Billings handballs during St Kilda's round 17 match against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulldogs signed Footscray player Anthony Barry as a development coach in the off-season after the Dogs won the VFL Grand Final.

More recently, Ben Reid was promoted to forwards coach following the late departure of Matt Spangher to Hawthorn.

Billings has a close relationship with development and player leadership coach Jarryn Geary from their time together at the Saints.

The Bulldogs have also added former player Mitch Hannan to the football department in recent months, appointing him to player welfare support under Brent Prismall.

After signing Billings this week, the Western Bulldogs have now finalised their coaching panel for 2026.