2025 BIG STORY COUNTDOWN, 50-41 (L-R): Jack Crisp, Callan Ward, Jack Gunston and Noah Balta. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND produced one of the most stunning upsets in recent memory when it opened its season with a win against Carlton in round one, while the career-best form of a veteran Hawthorn forward was equally showstopping.

There was drama at the Tribunal, a spicy showdown between two young key position stars, and a 'Prancing Pony' in the west who starred during his team's exciting run to finals.

In AFL.com.au's annual six-part series, we count down the biggest football stories of 2025 and the season's most memorable on-field moments, starting with 50-41.

50. Crisp sets record but can't ice win in dramatic clash

As Australia went to the polls on May 3, Collingwood star Jack Crisp lined up for his 245th consecutive AFL game, breaking the record set by Melbourne champion Jim Stynes for the longest games streak in VFL/AFL history. All was going to script in the blockbuster clash against Geelong when Crisp marked 45m from goal, giving him a shot to win the game after the siren. His kick sailed right, however, and the Cats prevailed by three points. Stynes' record of 244 consecutive games was set in round four, 1998, with Crisp's streak beginning in round 18, 2014. The former Brisbane player finished 2025 with his streak alive at 262 games.

49. Selfless Ward delivers game-changing rev-up after ACL injury

Greater Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward knew in the moment that he'd torn his anterior cruciate ligament after his knee buckled against Richmond in the opening quarter in round 12. In tears on the bench, Ward's team struggled through the middle stages and trailed by 28 points at the last change when the former skipper put his own disappointment aside and inspired his team with a rousing three-quarter time address focused on playing your role and being reliable to each other. GWS went on to kick the only five goals of the final term, winning by three points and highlighting how influential and loved Ward was as a leader. The tough midfielder confirmed his retirement in August after 327 games in 18 seasons, leaving a significant legacy with the Giants.

48. Rivalry ignites as Andrew and Thilthorpe clash

Adelaide star Riley Thilthorpe looked unstoppable at People First Stadium in round four, booting five goals on Mac Andrew and putting his team in a position to strike late. Andrew came up clutch with his spoiling in the final moments, however, and was on the winning side after a controversial late decision not to award a mark inside 50 to star Crow Izak Rankine. It was after the final siren, however, when tempers really flared after Andrew taunted his opponent, sparking a brief scuffle as other players were shaking hands. Thilthorpe and the Crows won the return match at Adelaide Oval convincingly by 61 points, but the match-up between these teams has all the hallmarks of a budding rivalry.

47. Lynch strike a throwback to a bygone era

The heaviest suspension of the season was handed to Richmond forward Tom Lynch, who copped a five-match ban for striking Adelaide defender Jordon Butts in round 16. Lynch lashed out in what was described by the AFL's counsel Nick Pane KC as "the type of action from a bygone era", turning and swinging his arm dangerously in frustration and making some contact to Butts' head. Immediately reported and sent straight to the Tribunal, Lynch apologised and conceded he had done the wrong thing, but the potential for serious injury with such a vigorous and intentional swing saw him cop a lengthy ban.

46. Steven May watershed suspension

While Lynch's ban was the lengthiest, the Tribunal and Appeals Board cases involving Steven May were the most controversial. May was suspended for three matches after a high-speed collision with Francis Evans that left the Carlton forward with concussion, a broken nose and a missing tooth. May was insistent, however, that he was making a legal play on the ball and had a strong case that was supported by past and current players. Seen by some as an unavoidable football collision, the Tribunal disagreed and declared that May had enough time to determine what he could do in the "likely event that he did not reach the ball either first or at the same time". The All-Australian appealed the decision after missing one match with concussion but failed to have his ban overturned.

45. Suns sizzle in the Top End

Gold Coast used the opening night of Sir Doug Nicholls Round in Darwin to show the hard edge and resilience they are developing under Damien Hardwick in one of the wins of the season. After building a 32-point lead against Hawthorn in the second quarter, the Suns trailed by three at the final change after Nick Watson lifted his Hawks. Hardwick's men lifted, however, to boot five goals in the final term in a thrilling eight-point win. It was a match that showcased the brilliant leadership of young captain Noah Anderson (35 disposals, 12 clearances and a goal), while Ben Long (four goals) and John Noble (1001m gained and 36 disposals) were terrific. The result extended Gold Coast's winning run at TIO Stadium to eight games and foreshadowed the football they would produce in the second half of the season.

44. Tiger juggles curfew after off-season assault

Richmond suspended defender Noah Balta for the opening four games of the season after he was charged with assaulting a man in NSW last December, but that was just the start for the 26-year-old after copping a court-imposed curfew as part of his sentencing. After signing a seven-year contract extension late last year, Balta was suddenly missing night games and interstate trips because he could not leave his home between 10pm and 6am. The Tigers chose not to challenge that penalty and Balta declared that he would continue to work on himself and undertake education and counselling after making a terrible mistake. He was also fined $3000 and paid his victim $45,000 in a settlement, receiving an 18-month community corrections order and a criminal conviction.

43. The Jack Gunston revival

Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston wanted to play on in 2025 to help develop the Hawks' next group of young forwards, and that looked to be his role when the triple premiership player was overlooked for the first two games of the season. It made sense that the 33-year-old's best football would be behind him, but Gunston had other ideas and quickly emerged to produce the best season of his 16-year career. The sharpshooter booted 73 goals across the season (second only to Jeremy Cameron's 88) and ranked equal fourth in the AFL for score involvements (7.7 a game), becoming the Hawks' focal point as Mitch Lewis and Calsher Dear battled injuries. He was rewarded with a second club champion award and second All-Australian selection, and in August put pen to paper for another one-year deal for 2026, bringing the 300-game milestone into range. It was a remarkable season for a veteran who still managed to maintain his influence as a mentor and guide for the club's young forwards.

42. Tigers stun Blues in all-time upset

The storylines on both sides of the result were significant when a Richmond team that some tipped to go winless in 2025 opened the season with a stunning win against Carlton. Aggressive at the Draft and relying on the exuberance of youth, the Tigers produced a famous win as their No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor announced himself in style. Seth Campbell sealed the deal in the final minute and celebrated with a backflip, kick-starting a productive season for the rebuilding Tigers, who won five games and took big strides forward under coach Adem Yze. On the other side, Carlton was immediately under pressure after its elimination final capitulation against Brisbane to end 2024 and would not climb above 10th on the ladder all season.

41. 'Prancing Pony' leads Freo's finals charge

Despite both teams needing to win to play finals, Fremantle entered the round 24 clash against the Western Bulldogs with all the pressure and scrutiny directed its way. Coach Justin Longmuir flipped the script in the build-up, declaring: "The pressure's on them as well, isn't it? They've won one less game than us." He was right, and what followed was one of the more important wins in the club's history, with Freo kicking seven unanswered goals in a stunning second quarter to seal a finals spot. Key forward Pat Voss booted three and was one of the individual stories of the season, injecting swagger and confidence into the Freo line-up and performing at a high level through a run of 11 wins in 12 games. A cult hero at his second club after being delisted by Essendon, he earned the nickname the 'prancing pony' and gave every indication he has a big career ahead of him.