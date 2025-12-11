The Traders

PRE-SEASON has officially started for AFL Fantasy coaches.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie were ecstatic when the spreadsheet of the 2026 positions and prices dropped in the inbox. They looked over the value players to pick under the $18.3 million salary cap for Fantasy Classic and considered who could be sleeper selections in Fantasy Draft.

The biggest news is the reimagined Fantasy platform. All games will be housed within the same app again with plenty of great new features for an epic experience in the new year.

AFL Fantasy product manager Matt Jeffries joined The Traders to chat through some of the exciting additions to the game including triple-position players, the time on ground rule, new statistics interface and an upgrade to editing trades.

It doesn't stop there. With plenty of upgrades to Classic, there are new features that will be available in Draft such as mock drafts and the introduction of pick trading for up to two years in advance and moving towards and 'always on' mode for the game.

Listen to the first episode for 2026 of The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast as they unpack some of the exciting features and picks to consider when the game launches in the new year.

Episode guide

0:15 - Positions and prices have been revealed.

8:00 - One player from each club the boys are excited about.

28:00 - AFL Fantasy product manager Matt Jeffries chats through what to expect in 2026.

52:30 - Roy's early Rollin' 22.

