MELBOURNE has moved former St Kilda coach Alan Richardson into a new role after an extensive review that will also see assistants depart under a new coaching structure.

The six-week review of the football program, which started while the Demons were in the Queensland hub, identified "significant support" for Simon Goodwin but a need for new experience around the senior coach.

Richardson, who joined the Demons as director of coaching at the end of last season, has been appointed as general manager of AFL football performance.

The Demons have split the head of football role into two positions, with Josh Mahoney appointed general manager of football facilities and administration.

Mahoney will continue to oversee the list strategy and will be responsible for the management of soft cap and salary cap for the AFL and AFLW teams.

Assistant coach Ben Matthews will depart to a rival AFL club, while midfield coach Justin Plapp will leave to run his family business. Development coach Max Rooke and fitness coach Daniel Cross will also depart.

"The review identified significant support for Simon Goodwin as senior coach with faith in his ability to take our team to AFL Finals success," CEO Gary Pert said in a letter to members.

"There is a real belief in the game plan and strategy, however there is also an acknowledgment by all involved that there was an inconsistent execution of the game plan this season.

"The review highlighted the coaching program requires an injection of new experience, energy and leadership around the senior coach."

Highly-rated assistant Adem Yze has been appointed midfield coach after crossing from Hawthorn, while Greg Stafford will become forward coach. Troy Chaplin remains backline coach.

Richardson's new role will see him manage the Demons' coaching, high performance, medical, performance psychology and skill development.

Pert said the review identified the club required a head of football who was "focused solely on the performance drivers of the football program".

Mahoney will continue to oversee list management, soft cap and player payments, as well as the development of the club's Casey Fields training and administration facilities.

Pert said the review was based on interviews with players, coaches and staff which was then "benchmarked against information gathered from industry experts, other high-performance organisations and elite clubs in Australia".