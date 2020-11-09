Richmond's Jack Higgins has officially requested a trade and wants to join St Kilda.
Higgins is contracted for 2021 and the Tigers have expressed a preference to retain him.
The 21-year-old's manager, Paul Connors, said Higgins requested a trade over the weekend and is in search of more opportunities.
"He just wants to play footy and he'd love an opportunity at the Saints," Connors said.
"When you're contracted it's really important that you're respectful to all parties.
"But I think Jack is such a passionate young man and I think it's in everyone's best interests that he moves."
Higgins, 21, recovered from two rounds of brain surgery to play 10 games this season. He lost his spot in the side after round 15.
"I was really proud of Jack that he stayed focused until the end," Connors said.
Higgins had been linked to St Kilda prior to the Trade Period opening but needed to formally request a move before the Tigers would entertain offers for him.
Connors said he was confident the two clubs could come to an agreement for Higgins in the remaining three full days of Trade Period.
Richmond general manager of talent Blair Hartley last week told ABC's Corbin and Ben that Higgins was "really important to us going forward".
The forward-midfield will join Brad Crouch and Shaun McKernan as off-season acquisitions for the Saints if the clubs can agree to a trade.
