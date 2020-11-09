Jack Higgins in action for the Tigers. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's Jack Higgins has officially requested a trade and wants to join St Kilda.

Higgins is contracted for 2021 and the Tigers have expressed a preference to retain him.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

The 21-year-old's manager, Paul Connors, said Higgins requested a trade over the weekend and is in search of more opportunities.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jack Higgins Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

"He just wants to play footy and he'd love an opportunity at the Saints," Connors said. "When you're contracted it's really important that you're respectful to all parties. "But I think Jack is such a passionate young man and I think it's in everyone's best interests that he moves." INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand Higgins, 21, recovered from two rounds of brain surgery to play 10 games this season. He lost his spot in the side after round 15. "I was really proud of Jack that he stayed focused until the end," Connors said.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fighting back: Higgins' incredible return from brain surgery Richmond small forward Jack Higgins details the highs and lows of his AFL journey

Higgins had been linked to St Kilda prior to the Trade Period opening but needed to formally request a move before the Tigers would entertain offers for him.

Connors said he was confident the two clubs could come to an agreement for Higgins in the remaining three full days of Trade Period.

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they drop

Richmond general manager of talent Blair Hartley last week told ABC's Corbin and Ben that Higgins was "really important to us going forward".

The forward-midfield will join Brad Crouch and Shaun McKernan as off-season acquisitions for the Saints if the clubs can agree to a trade.