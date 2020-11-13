The AFL wishes to advise West Coast Eagles player Alicia Janz will join the AFL Women's Competition Committee ahead of its final meeting for 2020 to be held in December.

A proud Meriam Mir woman, Janz was an elite netballer before joining the Fremantle Football Club ahead of the inaugural NAB AFL Women's season in 2017 and later joining the West Coast Eagles ahead of their first year in the Competition this year.

Off the field, Janz leads young Indigenous women as part of the Deadly Sista Girlz program run by the Wirrpanda Foundation and was voted the 2018 NAIDOC Sportsperson of the Year for Perth.

AFL General Manager Football Operations Steve Hocking said he was pleased Alicia will be joining the Committee.

"Alicia is an outstanding leader for her club and a genuine role model in the community with a clear passion and commitment to providing equal opportunities for everyone," Mr Hocking said.

"We look forward to Alicia's unique insights and perspectives which will no doubt support the progression of the game both on and off the field."

AFLW Competition Committee

Simone Wilkie (AFL Commissioner, chair)

Nicole Livingstone (AFL head of women's football)

Steve Hocking (AFL general manager of football operations)

Brett Murphy (AFLPA general manager of player relations)

Phil Harper (Adelaide general manager of football administration)

Lauren Arnell (Brisbane AFLW player)

Diana Taylor (Geelong vice president)

Mark Evans (Gold Coast CEO)

Alicia Eva (GWS AFLW player)

Todd Patterson (Melbourne list manager)

Laura Kane (North Melbourne football operations manager)

Brendon Gale (Richmond CEO)

Peta Searle (St Kilda AFLW coach)

Alicia Janz (West Coast AFLW player)