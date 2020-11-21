ADELAIDE'S strong presence at the top of the NAB AFL Draft is the key reason it has decided not to nominate midfielder Luke Edwards as a father-son selection next month.

The son of club champion Tyson Edwards was told by the Crows on Saturday the club would not submit the paperwork required to have priority access to him in December's draft.

Edwards was touted as a first-round talent early in the season, but the Crows did not expect to use any of their four selections in the top 23 on him. They hold picks No.1, No.9, No.22, No.23 and No.40 in the first two rounds.

The decisions means Edwards, who has played as both a midfielder and half-back this season, is available to all clubs without restrictions.

"Luke is a quality young man and the club obviously has a long and valued relationship with the Edwards family," national recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie said.

"We want to be fair to him and ensure he has every opportunity to enter the AFL system and the open draft looms as the best option.

"Like every year, we will stay true to our talent order, which Luke remains part of, but we are not in a position to give a guarantee."

South Australian draft hopeful Luke Edwards in action. Picture: AFL Photos

Edwards' father Tyson played 321 games for the Crows to sit second on the all-time list, winning premierships in 1997 and 1998.

His older brother, Jackson, was on the Crows' rookie list in 2018 but did not play a game and was delisted after one year.

Clubs have until November 25 to nominate father-son and Academy selections with the AFL.