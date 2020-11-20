WEST Coast has apologised to Western Australia after new recruit Zac Langdon was involved in an accidental breach of the state's strict quarantine protocols.
The Eagles arranged for a treadmill to be delivered to the Perth property in which Langdon is isolating.
Langdon arrived in Perth recently after being traded from Greater Western Sydney to West Coast, and is serving a 14-day quarantine period.
The treadmill was carried through Langdon's residence to an outdoor patio area by the delivery crew, which breached isolation rules.
Langdon has subsequently been tested and found to be COVID-free. The delivery personnel also isolated, but were cleared to resume work.
The Eagles issued a statement apologising to the state for the "accidental transgression".