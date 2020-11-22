Shane Savage (left) joins Jonathon Marsh in being delisted by St Kilda this week. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has made its ninth delisting of the off-season, informing defender Shane Savage he won't be offered a contract for 2021.

The 29-year-old will seek a third club when the delisted free agency window opens on Thursday after 109 games at the Saints following 56 at Hawthorn from 2009-2013.

Savage played two matches this year, including a call-up for the Saints' semi-final loss to Richmond.

Greater Western Sydney has registered interest in the attacking half-back but with the Giants holding a stacked hand at next month's NAB AFL Draft they are still assessing their options.

Savage joins Jonathon Marsh, Ryan Abbott, Logan Austin, Jack Bell, Doulton Langlands, Jack Mayo, Matthew Parker and Ed Phillips in being delisted from the Saints since season's end.

Added with Nathan Brown's retirement and the departure of Nick Hind to Essendon, it leaves the Saints with 11 departures.

Jack Lonie is on the verge of a one-year extension and while not yet announced, Jake Carlisle has agreed to a one-year deal with a trigger clause for a second season.

With the arrival of trio Brad Crouch, Jack Higgins and Shaun McKernan during the player exchange period, it will leave the Saints with 35 contracted players ahead of the draft.

Category B rookie Sam Alabakis and key defender Oscar Clavarino are the only two Saints in limbo without deals for next season.

The AFL this week announced new list constraints for 2021 which includes a minimum of 37 and maximum of 44 players at each club.

The Saints are still in talks with Hawthorn premiership defender James Frawley about coming out of retirement with a decision expected this week.

A move for Frawley would give the Saints extra support in defence following Brown and Austin's departures and the future of Clavarino still up in the air.