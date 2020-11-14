WITH the fun and drama of the AFL Trade and Free Agency period coming to a frantic finish, plenty of draft picks have changed hands.
While the period officially ended on Thursday night, clubs can still trade picks up until the NAB AFL Draft, which will be held during the week commencing December 7.
>> Check out the full draft order, club-by-club picks, 2021 future picks traded and draft value index below
*Fremantle's first pick was adjusted due to a 264.9 deficit from 2019
|
ROUND THREE
|41
|Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in 2019)
|42
|Western Bulldogs (received from Collingwood as part of Adam Treloar deal; tied to North Melbourne, on-traded by GWS in 2019)
|43
|Sydney (received from Melbourne in a pick swap; received from Brisbane in a pick swap; originally received from Sydney in 2019)
|44
|Essendon (received from GWS* as part of Jye Caldwell trade)
|45
|Hawthorn
|46
|Hawthorn (compensation pick for losing free agent Isaac Smith)
|47
|Port Adelaide*
|48
|Carlton (received from Essendon as part of Adam Saad trade; originally tied to Gold Coast, on-traded by Geelong, Adelaide in 2019)
|49
|Hawthorn (tied to Essendon, on-traded by Collingwood, Brisbane in 2019)
|50
|Melbourne (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally tied to Fremantle, on-traded by Sydney, St Kilda in 2019)
|51
|Geelong (received from Carlton as part of Lachie Fogarty trade)
|52
|GWS
|53
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in a pick swap)
|54
|Western Bulldogs
|55
|Fremantle (received from GWS for Jesse Hogan; originally from West Coast for Zac Langdon)
|56
|Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
|57
|Port Adelaide (received from St Kilda in 2019)
|58
|Brisbane (received from West Coast as part of Alex Witherden trade; received from Sydney as part of Tom Hickey trade; originally received from Brisbane in 2019)
|59
|Port Adelaide
|60
|Sydney (received from West Coast as part of Tom Hickey trade; originally received from Geelong in 2019)
|61
|Richmond
*Greater Western Sydney's second pick was adjusted due to a 254.2 deficit from 2019
*Port Adelaide's second pick was adjusted due to a 115.9 deficit from 2019
|
ROUND FOUR
|62
|West Coast (received from Sydney as part of Tom Hickey trade; originally received from Adelaide in 2019)
|63
|Brisbane (received from North Melbourne as part of Stef Martin-Lachie Young trade)
|64
|St Kilda (received from Sydney in 2019)
|65
|Collingwood (received from Hawthorn for Tom Phillips)
|66
|Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in 2019)
|67
|St Kilda (received from Essendon as part of Nick Hind trade)
|68
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in 2019)
|69
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; originally tied to Carlton, on-traded by Fremantle, Adelaide in 2019)
|70
|Collingwood (received from North Melbourne as part of Jaidyn Stephenson trade; received from Brisbane as part of Stef Martin-Lachie Young trade; originally tied to GWS, on-traded by Port Adelaide, Adelaide in 2019)
|71
|North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne, on-traded by GWS, Hawthorn in 2019).
|72
|Hawthorn (received from Western Bulldogs in 2019)
|73
|Port Adelaide (received from Essendon as part of Orazio Fantasia trade; received from West Coast in 2019)
|74
|St Kilda (received from Essendon as part of Nick Hind trade; received from GWS* as part of Jye Caldwell trade; originally received from Collingwood in 2019)
|75
|Collingwood (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
|76
|Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019)
|77
|Essendon (received from St Kilda as part of Nick Hind trade; received from Port Adelaide in 2019)
|78
|Carlton (received from Essendon as part of Adam Saad trade; originally received from Geelong in 2019)
|79
|Richmond
|
ROUND FIVE
|80
|Adelaide
|81
|North Melbourne
|82
|Sydney
|83
|Hawthorn
|84
|Gold Coast
|85
|Essendon
|86
|West Coast (received from Brisbane as part of Alex Witherden trade; received from Fremantle in 2019)
|87
|Essendon (received from Carlton as part of Adam Saad trade)
|88
|GWS
|89
|Melbourne
|90
|Western Bulldogs
|91
|West Coast
|92
|Collingwood
|93
|St Kilda
|94
|Brisbane
|95
|Port Adelaide
|96
|Geelong
|97
|Richmond
Club-by-club draft picks
|
YOUR CLUB'S 2020 PICKS
|Adelaide
|1, 9, 22, 23, 40, 56, 66, 80
|Brisbane
|25, 53, 58, 63, 68, 69, 94
|Carlton
|38, 48, 78
|Collingwood
|14, 16, 65, 70, 75, 92
|Essendon
|6, 7, 8, 44, 77, 85, 87
|Fremantle
|12, 32, 55
|Geelong
|51, 96
|Gold Coast
|5, 27, 37, 76, 84
|GWS
|10, 13, 15, 20, 29, 52, 74, 88
|Hawthorn
|4, 24, 45, 46, 49, 72
|Melbourne
|18, 19, 28, 50, 89
|North Melbourne
|2, 11, 30, 39, 71, 81
|Port Adelaide
|35, 47, 57, 59, 73, 95
|Richmond
|17, 36, 61, 79, 97
|St Kilda
|21, 64, 67, 74, 93
|Sydney
|3, 31, 34, 43, 60, 82
|West Coast
|62, 86, 91
|Western Bulldogs
|26, 33, 41, 42, 54, 90
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19