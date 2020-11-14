William Bravo of the Dandenong Stingrays in action during the NAB AFL Draft Combine Vic Metro testing day at the Holden Centre on October 31. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the fun and drama of the AFL Trade and Free Agency period coming to a frantic finish, plenty of draft picks have changed hands.

While the period officially ended on Thursday night, clubs can still trade picks up until the NAB AFL Draft, which will be held during the week commencing December 7.

>> Check out the full draft order, club-by-club picks, 2021 future picks traded and draft value index below

*Fremantle's first pick was adjusted due to a 264.9 deficit from 2019

*Greater Western Sydney's second pick was adjusted due to a 254.2 deficit from 2019

*Port Adelaide's second pick was adjusted due to a 115.9 deficit from 2019

ROUND FIVE 80 Adelaide 81 North Melbourne 82 Sydney 83 Hawthorn 84 Gold Coast 85 Essendon 86 West Coast (received from Brisbane as part of Alex Witherden trade; received from Fremantle in 2019) 87 Essendon (received from Carlton as part of Adam Saad trade) 88 GWS 89 Melbourne 90 Western Bulldogs 91 West Coast 92 Collingwood 93 St Kilda 94 Brisbane 95 Port Adelaide 96 Geelong 97 Richmond

Club-by-club draft picks

YOUR CLUB'S 2020 PICKS Adelaide 1, 9, 22, 23, 40, 56, 66, 80 Brisbane 25, 53, 58, 63, 68, 69, 94 Carlton 38, 48, 78 Collingwood 14, 16, 65, 70, 75, 92 Essendon 6, 7, 8, 44, 77, 85, 87 Fremantle 12, 32, 55 Geelong 51, 96 Gold Coast 5, 27, 37, 76, 84 GWS 10, 13, 15, 20, 29, 52, 74, 88 Hawthorn 4, 24, 45, 46, 49, 72 Melbourne 18, 19, 28, 50, 89 North Melbourne 2, 11, 30, 39, 71, 81 Port Adelaide 35, 47, 57, 59, 73, 95 Richmond 17, 36, 61, 79, 97 St Kilda 21, 64, 67, 74, 93 Sydney 3, 31, 34, 43, 60, 82 West Coast 62, 86, 91 Western Bulldogs 26, 33, 41, 42, 54, 90

