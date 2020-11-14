BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WITH the fun and drama of the AFL Trade and Free Agency period coming to a frantic finish, plenty of draft picks have changed hands.

While the period officially ended on Thursday night, clubs can still trade picks up until the NAB AFL Draft, which will be held during the week commencing December 7.

>> Check out the full draft order, club-by-club picks, 2021 future picks traded and draft value index below

ROUND ONE
1 Adelaide
2 North Melbourne
3 Sydney
4 Hawthorn
5 Gold Coast
6 Essendon
7 Essendon (compensation pick for losing free agent Joe Daniher
8 Essendon (received from Carlton as part of Adam Saad trade)
9 Adelaide (received from GWS in 2019)
10 GWS (compensation pick for losing free agent Zac Williams)
11 North Melbourne (received from Melbourne in 2019)
12 Fremantle*
13 GWS (received from Geelong as part of Jeremy Cameron trade; mid-round concession pick received from Gold Coast in 2019)
14 Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs as part of Adam Treloar trade)
15 GWS (received from Geelong as part of Jeremy Cameron trade; received from West Coast in 2019)
16 Collingwood
17 Richmond (received from St Kilda as part of Jack Higgins trade)
18 Melbourne (received from Brisbane as part of a pick swap)
19 Melbourne (received from Brisbane as part of a pick swap; originally received from Port Adelaide in 2019)
20 GWS (received from Geelong as part of Jeremy Cameron trade)
21 St Kilda (received from Richmond as part of Jack Higgins trade)

*Fremantle's first pick was adjusted due to a 264.9 deficit from 2019

ROUND TWO
22 Adelaide
23 Adelaide (compensation pick for losing free agent Brad Crouch)
24 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2019)
25 Brisbane (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; received from Sydney in a pick swap)
26 Western Bulldogs (received from Collingwood as part of Adam Treloar deal; received from North Melbourne as part of Jaidyn Stephenson trade; received from Melbourne as part of Ben Brown trade; originally received from Hawthorn in 2019)
27 Gold Coast
28 Melbourne (received from North Melbourne as part of Ben Brown trade; received from Essendon in 2019)
29 GWS (received from Essendon as part of Jye Caldwell trade; originally received from Port Adelaide as part of Orazio Fantasia trade; received from Fremantle in 2019)
30 North Melbourne (received from Geelong for Shaun Higgins; originally received from Carlton as part of Lachie Fogarty trade)
31 Sydney (received from Melbourne in a pick swap; received from GWS for Braydon Preuss; originally a compensation pick for losing free agent Aidan Corr)
32 Fremantle (received from Melbourne in 2019)
33 Western Bulldogs (received from Collingwood as part of Adam Treloar deal; received from North Melbourne as part of Jaidyn Stephenson trade; received from Melbourne as part of Ben Brown trade; received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received from the Western Bulldogs in 2019)
34 Sydney (received from West Coast as part of Tom Hickey trade)
35 Port Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Brisbane in 2019)
36 Richmond (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Collingwood, Fremantle in 2019)
37 Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019)
38 Carlton (received from Geelong as part of Lachie Fogarty trade)
39 North Melbourne (received from Collingwood as part of Jaidyn Stephenson trade; received from Richmond in 2019)
40 Adelaide (compensation pick for losing free agent Rory Atkins)

 

ROUND THREE
41 Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in 2019)
42 Western Bulldogs (received from Collingwood as part of Adam Treloar deal; tied to North Melbourne, on-traded by GWS in 2019)
43 Sydney (received from Melbourne in a pick swap; received from Brisbane in a pick swap; originally received from Sydney in 2019)
44 Essendon (received from GWS* as part of Jye Caldwell trade)
45 Hawthorn
46 Hawthorn (compensation pick for losing free agent Isaac Smith)
47 Port Adelaide*
48 Carlton (received from Essendon as part of Adam Saad trade; originally tied to Gold Coast, on-traded by Geelong, Adelaide in 2019)
49 Hawthorn (tied to Essendon, on-traded by Collingwood, Brisbane in 2019)
50 Melbourne (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally tied to Fremantle, on-traded by Sydney, St Kilda in 2019)
51 Geelong (received from Carlton as part of Lachie Fogarty trade)
52 GWS
53 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in a pick swap)
54 Western Bulldogs
55 Fremantle (received from GWS for Jesse Hogan; originally from West Coast for Zac Langdon)
56 Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
57 Port Adelaide (received from St Kilda in 2019)
58 Brisbane (received from West Coast as part of Alex Witherden trade; received from Sydney as part of Tom Hickey trade; originally received from Brisbane in 2019)
59 Port Adelaide
60 Sydney (received from West Coast as part of Tom Hickey trade; originally received from Geelong in 2019)
61 Richmond

*Greater Western Sydney's second pick was adjusted due to a 254.2 deficit from 2019 
*Port Adelaide's second pick was adjusted due to a 115.9 deficit from 2019 

ROUND FOUR
62 West Coast (received from Sydney as part of Tom Hickey trade; originally received from Adelaide in 2019)
63 Brisbane (received from North Melbourne as part of Stef Martin-Lachie Young trade)
64 St Kilda (received from Sydney in 2019)
65 Collingwood (received from Hawthorn for Tom Phillips)
66 Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in 2019)
67 St Kilda (received from Essendon as part of Nick Hind trade)
68 Brisbane (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in 2019)
69 Brisbane (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; originally tied to Carlton, on-traded by Fremantle, Adelaide in 2019)
70 Collingwood (received from North Melbourne as part of Jaidyn Stephenson trade; received from Brisbane as part of Stef Martin-Lachie Young trade; originally tied to GWS, on-traded by Port Adelaide, Adelaide in 2019)
71 North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne, on-traded by GWS, Hawthorn in 2019).
72 Hawthorn (received from Western Bulldogs in 2019)
73 Port Adelaide (received from Essendon as part of Orazio Fantasia trade; received from West Coast in 2019)
74 St Kilda (received from Essendon as part of Nick Hind trade; received from GWS* as part of Jye Caldwell trade; originally received from Collingwood in 2019)
75 Collingwood (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
76 Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019)
77 Essendon (received from St Kilda as part of Nick Hind trade; received from Port Adelaide in 2019)
78 Carlton (received from Essendon as part of Adam Saad trade; originally received from Geelong in 2019)
79 Richmond

 

ROUND FIVE
80 Adelaide
81 North Melbourne
82 Sydney
83 Hawthorn
84 Gold Coast
85 Essendon
86 West Coast (received from Brisbane as part of Alex Witherden trade; received from Fremantle in 2019)
87 Essendon (received from Carlton as part of Adam Saad trade)
88 GWS
89 Melbourne
90 Western Bulldogs
91 West Coast
92 Collingwood
93 St Kilda
94 Brisbane
95 Port Adelaide
96 Geelong
97 Richmond

 

Club-by-club draft picks

YOUR CLUB'S 2020 PICKS
Adelaide 1, 9, 22, 23, 40, 56, 66, 80 
Brisbane 25, 53, 58, 63, 68, 69, 94
Carlton 38, 48, 78 
Collingwood 14, 16, 65, 70, 75, 92 
Essendon 6, 7, 8, 44, 77, 85, 87 
Fremantle 12, 32, 55 
Geelong 51, 96 
Gold Coast 5, 27, 37, 76, 84 
GWS 10, 13, 15, 20, 29, 52, 74, 88 
Hawthorn 4, 24, 45, 46, 49, 72  
Melbourne 18, 19, 28, 50, 89 
North Melbourne 2, 11, 30, 39, 71, 81 
Port Adelaide 35, 47, 57, 59, 73, 95  
Richmond 17, 36, 61, 79, 97
St Kilda 21, 64, 67, 74, 93 
Sydney 3, 31, 34, 43, 60, 82 
West Coast 62, 86, 91 
Western Bulldogs 26, 33, 41, 42, 54, 90 

2021 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
  IN OUT
ADEL - Round two pick (tied to Melbourne)
- Round four pick (tied to Hawthorn)
- Round four pick (tied to Melbourne)		  
BL - Round one pick (tied to Melbourne)
- Round three pick (tied to West Coast		 - Round two pick to Melbourne
- Round four pick to Melbourne 
CARL    
COLL - Round two pick (tied to Western Bulldogs  
ESS - Round three pick (tied to Port Adelaide - Round two pick to GWS
Round four pick to Gold Coast
FRE    
GEEL - Round two pick (tied to Essendon; on-traded by GWS)
- Round two pick (tied to GWS)  
- Round three pick (tied to Melbourne; on-traded by Brisbane)  		 - Round four pick to GWS 
GCFC - Round four pick (tied to Essendon) - Round three pick to Richmond
GWS - Round four pick (tied to Geelong) - Round two pick to Geelong 
HAW   Round four pick to Adelaide
MELB - Round two pick (tied to Brisbane)
- Round three pick (tied to Western Bulldogs)
- Round four pick (tied to North Melbourne)		 - Round one pick to Brisbane
- Round two pick to Adelaide
- Round three pick to Brisbane 
Round four pick to Adelaide
NMFC - Round four pick (tied to Brisbane; on-traded by Melbourne - Round four pick to Melbourne
PORT   - Round two pick to Sydney
- Round three pick to Essendon
RICH - Round two pick (tied to St Kilda)
- Round three pick (tied to Gold Coast)		 - Round four pick to St Kilda 
STK - Round four pick (tied to Richmond - Round two pick to Richmond 
SYD   - Round three pick to West Coast 
WCE - Round two pick (tied to Port Adelaide; on-traded by Sydney)
- Round three pick (tied to Sydney		 - Round three pick to Brisbane 
WB   - Round two pick to Collingwood
- Round three pick to Melbourne

Draft value index

  ROUND ONE      ROUND TWO      ROUND THREE      ROUND FOUR       ROUND FIVE    
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
 1. 3000  19. 948  37. 483  55. 207  73. 9
 2. 2517  20. 912  38. 465  56. 194  74. -
 3. 2234  21. 878  39. 446  57. 182  
 4. 2034  22. 845  40. 429  58. 170  
 5. 1878  23. 815  41. 412  59. 158  
 6. 1751  24. 785  42. 395  60. 146  
 7. 1644  25. 756  43. 378  61. 135  
 8. 1551  26. 729  44. 362  62. 123  
 9. 1469  27. 703  45. 347  63. 112  
 10. 1395  28. 677  46. 331  64. 101  
 11. 1329  29. 653  47. 316  65. 90  
 12. 1268  30. 629  48. 302  66. 80  
 13. 1212  31. 606  49. 287  67. 69  
 14. 1161  32. 584  50. 273  68. 59  
 15. 1112  33. 563  51. 259  69. 49  
 16. 1067  34. 542  52. 246  70. 39  
 17. 1025  35. 522  53. 233  71. 29  
 18. 985  36. 502  54. 220  72. 19  

 

