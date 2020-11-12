It's official! Adam Treloar will be at the Dogs in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

GUN MIDFIELDER Adam Treloar has been traded to the Western Bulldogs in a last-minute deal with Collingwood on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs sent pick No.14 and a future second-round selection to the Magpies in exchange for Treloar, also receiving picks No.26, No.33 and No.42 in return.

As well as securing Treloar, the trade will allow the Bulldogs to match rival bids on Next Generation Academy player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan with later selections.

Dogs have essentially traded a future second rounder for Treloar. They then swapped 14 for a stack of picks to cover the bid for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) November 12, 2020

After negotiations that stretched the length of the nine-day Trade Period, confirmation of Treloar's move was only received as deadline passed at 7.30pm AEDT.

It is expected the Magpies will pay a significant portion of Treloar's salary for the remainder of his five-year contract.

Treloar shapes as a bargain acquisition for the Bulldogs, who retained gun inside midfielder Josh Dunkley, leaving them with an embarrassment of midfield riches.

Treloar had considered remaining with the Magpies for one more season and assessing his options in 12 months' time, but ultimately landed at his third AFL club.

My toughest day in footy....bar none.



Managing contracted players who love the environment out of the club is a lose/lose situation in the short term.



The decisions aren’t popular but they were necessary.



I wish Adam, Jaidyn, Tom and Atu all the best at their new clubs. — Nathan Buckley (@ncb_cfc) November 12, 2020

The 27-year-old ranked No.1 in the AFL for average disposals this season and second for average contested possessions.

However, he was restricted to 10 games because of hamstring and calf setbacks.

Collingwood paid a high price to secure Treloar from Greater Western Sydney in 2015, sending two first-round selections to GWS.

Treloar's future at the Magpies came into question when it emerged his partner, Kim Ravaillion, had signed with Super Netball club the Queensland Firebirds.

He was initially linked to Gold Coast, but expressed a preference to remain in Victoria and play with a club in premiership contention.