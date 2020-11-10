New Bulldog Stefan Martin and new Kangaroo Lachie Young. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE ruckman Stefan Martin is officially a Western Bulldog and Dogs defender Lachie Young has landed at North Melbourne as part of a three-way trade on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the transaction the Lions traded out their pick No.70 and received the Roos' No.63 selection.

The Dogs have secured their need for extra ruck depth with Martin to partner Tim English in the ruck as first revealed by AFL.com.au.

Martin has played 190 games across his 13 seasons with the Lions and Melbourne, including eight games – and two finals – in 2020.

Coach Luke Beveridge had been scouring the market for tall options, and after missing on contracted Hawk Ben McEvoy, turned his attention to the 33-year-old Martin who wasn't offered a deal at the Lions.

It leaves Oscar McInerney as the Lions' No.1 ruckman for their flag tilt in 2021 with assistance from Archie Smith.

It's official! Stef Martin will be a Bulldog in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

"Stef is an important acquisition for our football club and we're delighted to have him on board," list boss Sam Power said.

"We wanted to bring in an experienced ruckman this off-season to bolster our squad and Stef certainly fits that description.

"He has been a very good player for a long period of time and we know what he will bring on the field."

AFL.com.au reported last month that the Roos had interest in acquiring Young who has spent the last two seasons on the Dogs' rookie list.

The 21-year-old has departed for extra opportunity after being stuck behind Hayden Crozier, Jason Johannisen and Caleb Daniel on the Dogs' half-back line.

He managed eight games at the Whitten Oval.

It's official! Lachie Young will be at North Melbourne in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

North list manager Glenn Luff said Young would be a welcome addition to the club in 2021.

"Lachie is an athletic rebounding defender who intercepts the ball well and has a really nice kick," Luff told North Media.

"He fits our direction in terms of where we want to take the list and fills a need in our backline."