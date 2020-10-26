WESTERN Bulldogs defender Lachie Young is set to join North Melbourne after knocking back a contract offer from the Dogs.

AFL.com.au understands the medium defender is keen to join the Roos after two years and eight games with the Bulldogs.

North is aiming to prise Young out of the club as a delisted free agent after he was originally tabled a new deal for a third season on their rookie list.

Under the little-known AFL rule, if a player is offered a third year on the rookie list he can reject it and automatically become a free agent and move to his club of choice.

However the Dogs say they did offer Young a position on the primary list and that they will force a trade with North Melbourne. He informed the Bulldogs on Monday of his decision.

Young joined the Dogs as a rookie pick at the end of 2018 and he broke through as a medium/tall defender to play six games in his debut season last year.

He managed two games this year but is behind others in the queue for defensive spots at the Dogs.

Young, who is managed by Elevation Sports Agency with Michael Oakes and Mark Micallef, is believed to have been buoyed by the opportunities and approach from the Roos' on their future.

Young, who is 21, is the older brother of Fremantle's top-10 pick from last year's draft, Hayden Young.

He will join Giants free agent Aidan Corr as new additions to the Roos' back half.

The Kangaroos will be major players in this year's off-season, having already delisted 11 players following the end of their season.

Ben Brown has also been put up for trade and is attracting interest from a range of clubs, including Melbourne, while Shaun Higgins is tipped to be traded to Geelong after knocking back an offer from the Cats last year.