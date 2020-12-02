GEELONG has moved back into the early stages of the NAB AFL Draft after executing a pick swap with Gold Coast.

The Suns, who were not going to use pick No.27 at this year’s intake due to a full list, traded that selection to the Cats for a future third-round pick, tied to Melbourne.

It sees the Cats change their starting position at this year’s pool from No.51 to into the early part of the second round.

With the selection expected to end up in the early 30s after an array of bids on Academy players in the opening section of the draft, the Suns were comfortable moving on the selection before the deadline for pick swaps arrived on Thursday at 2pm AEDT.

The window for trading selections will open again at the start of next Wednesday’s NAB AFL Draft, but with more clubs pushing to trade out of this year’s draft than trade into it, the Suns chose to strike the deal with the Cats.

It may be the Cats’ only selection they use at the draft as they weigh up their list plans.

The Suns will only be using pick No.5 at the draft, having secured pre-selection access to Academy guns Joel Jeffrey and Alex Davies.

It is the second pick swap the Suns have made in as many weeks after last week moving out pick 37 in a deal for future picks. If not traded the Suns would not have used the picks at all given their list squeeze.

There is a view in the industry that the Suns may have to again have to use points to match bids on Academy players by 2021, so they have stocked up on points and will be able to roll them forward until the AFL makes a decision on when the list concessions end.