MELBOURNE has moved up the draft order in a pick swap with Sydney.
The Swans have traded their second-round pick, currently No.25, in exchange for the Demons' second-round (No.31) and third-round (No.43) selections.
The swap allows Sydney to accrue an extra 228 points to pay for Academy products Errol Gulden and Braeden Campbell at December's NAB AFL Draft.
The two picks Sydney accrued is the equivalent of a pick No.18.
The Swans now hold selections 3, 31, 34, 43, 58, 62 and 82 at the upcoming draft as well as future first- and second-round selections in the 2021 draft.