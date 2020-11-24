A THREE-CLUB pick swap has been executed between Carlton, Sydney and Gold Coast ahead of next month’s NAB AFL Draft.

In the first deal, Sydney traded pick 31 for Carlton's pick 48 and a future third-round pick.

Then in the second deal that followed, the Suns sent their pick 37 at this year's NAB AFL Draft to Sydney for the future third-round selection which was acquired from the Blues.

The move saw the Blues shift up this year's draft order, helped the Swans amass more points to match bids for their Academy players Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden, and the Suns swap out a pick that they were not going to use at this year's draft into the future draft.

The Swans' original pick No.31 was worth 606 points under the draft value index, but in moving back to pick 48 (302 points) and then acquiring pick 37 (483) from the Suns, they have picked up a total of 785 points – increasing their hand by an important 179 points.

The Suns are likely to use only pick No.5 at this year's draft, with their pick 27 also up for grabs as clubs search to move up the board.