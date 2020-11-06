BROUGHT TO YOU BYNAB

125 of Australia's top junior male footballers completed the 2020 NAB AFL National Draft Combines held across multiple locations across Australia over the last few months.

Players from all states and territories were represented at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combines with a spread of talent across Australia including Queensland, NSW/ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania.

The 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine assessed each player's athletic ability through several tests including 20-metre sprint, two-kilometre time-trial and vertical jump. Players height and weight were also recorded.

Harry Sharp from the GWV Rebels in the NAB League eclipsed the 2km time-trial record set by first-year Collingwood midfielder Jay Rantall from last year's combine by 22 seconds after running 5 minutes 28 seconds.

The 2020 NAB AFL Draft remains scheduled to be held in the week commencing Monday December 7.

Harry Sharp of GWV Rebels in action during the AFL Draft Combine Vic Metro boys testing day at Holden Centre on October 31, 2020 AFL Photos

Among the players tested were AFL Club Academy eligible players including Blake Coleman, Jack Briskey, Carter Michael and Saxon Crozier from the Brisbane Lions Academy, Godfrey Okerenyang and Josh Green from the GWS GIANTS Academy, Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden from the Sydney Swans Academy and Alex Davies, Joel Jeffrey, Brodie Lake and Max Pescud from the Gold Coast SUNS Academy.

A further nine Next Generation Academy players in Joel Western and Brandon Walker (Fremantle), Reef McInnes (Collingwood), Cody Brand and Josh Eyre (Essendon), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Western Bulldogs), James Borlase (Adelaide Crows), Lachie Jones and Tariek Newchurch (Port Adelaide), and Conor Downie (Hawthorn) also completed the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine.

Three Father-Son eligible players in Luke Edwards (son of Adelaide Crows' star Tyson) Taj Schofield (son of Port Adelaide star Jarrad) and Ewan Macpherson (son of Western Bulldogs' star Steve) were also tested. 

Despite the enormous challenges for the young players, they presented in top physical condition

- Kevin Sheehan

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the National Draft Combines provided the opportunity for players to showcase their skills and build their talent profile ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone in football and our top underage talent have shown great resilience and perseverance and we admire and appreciate the continued positivity during a difficult year for our community," Mr Sheehan said.

"Due to varied restrictions across the country, it was great to see our leading contenders come together in smaller groups with many showing an athletic point of difference which could well help achieve their dream of getting into the AFL." 

"Despite the enormous challenges for the young players, they presented in top physical condition with a record broken by Harry Sharp in the 2km run and many other outstanding performances pushing players cases ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft," Sheehan said.

"We maintain our commitment to all players that we will continue to assist them with their talent profile ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft in December."

Godfrey Okerenyang competes in the 20m speed test at the State Netball Centre/Giants HQ, Sydney Olympic Park on October 25, 2020 AFL Photos

2km TIME-TRIAL 

NAME

STATE

CLUB

RESULT

Harry Sharp

Vic Country

GWV Rebels

5:28

Fraser Rosman

Vic Metro

Sandringham Dragons

5:52

Liam Kolar

Vic Metro

Northern Knights

6:02

Nikolas Cox

Vic Metro

Northern Knights

6:05

Sam Berry

Vic Country

Gippsland Power

6:10

Ryan Angwin

Vic Country

Gippsland Power

6:11

Matthew Allison

Vic Metro

Calder Cannons

6:17

Finlay Macrae

Vic Metro

Oakleigh Charges

6:17

Heath Chapman

Western Australia

West Perth

6:20

Nathan O’Driscoll

Western Australia

Perth

6:23

Archie Perkins

Vic Metro

Sandringham Dragons

6:23

William Bravo

Vic Country

Dandenong Stingrays

6:23

 
20m SPRINT (non-VIC)

NAME

STATE

CLUB

RESULT

Godfrey Okerenyang

New South Wales

GWS GIANTS Academy

2.86

Isiah Winder

Western Australia

Peel Thunder

2.873

Aiden Fyfe

Queensland

Gold Coast SUNS Academy

2.898

Braeden Campbell

New South Wales

Sydney Swans Academy

2.9

Brodie Lake

Northern Territory

Southern Districts

2.907

Marc Sheather

New South Wales

Sydney Swans Academy

2.910

Carter Michael

Queensland

Brisbane Lions Academy

2.912

Nathan O’Driscoll

Western Australia

Perth

2.931

Jack Briskey

Queensland

Brisbane Lions Academy

2.935

Isaac Chugg

Tasmania

Tasmania Devils

2.953

 
20m SPRINT (VIC) 

NAME

STATE

CLUB

RESULT

Reef McInnes

Vic Metro

Oakleigh Charges

2.779

Max Holmes

Vic Metro

Sandringham Dragons

2.801

Liam Kolar

Vic Metro

Northern Knights

2.870

Seamus Mitchell

Vic Country

Bendigo Pioneers

2.880

Zavier Maher

Vic Country

Murray Bushrangers

2.887

Joshua Eyre

Vic Metro

Calder Cannons

2.893

Fraser Rosman

Vic Metro

Sandringham Dragons

2.896

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Vic Metro

Oakleigh Charger

2.897

Will Phillips

Vic Metro

Oakleigh Charger

2.906

Liam McMahon

Vic Metro

Northern Knights

2.923

*Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Victoria Combine testing was completed outside on a different surface and exposed to potential tailwind

"There were some outstanding performances including that of Harry Sharp who smashed the 2km record by 22 seconds with his time of 5 minutes 28 seconds," Sheehan said.

"It may well give him a significant competitive advantage over an AFL opponent going forward in his preferred wing position. He's a dual track athlete and aspiring AFL player at Caulfield Grammar via St Patrick's College Ballarat and playing in the NAB League for the GWV Rebels. He's also the current 2000 metres Australian steeplechase champion on the track."

"Others to really catch the eye with their results include those who excel in both the speed and endurance tests with both Nathan O'Driscoll and Nik Cox adding to their already highly regarded playing potential.

"Cox at 200cm and with the versatility to play back or forward, recorded 2.98 seconds for the 20 metre sprint, just outside the top 10 but was ranked 4th in the 2km run with his outstanding 6 minutes and 5 seconds for a player of his size."

"O'Driscoll finished in the top 10 for the 2km (6 minutes 23 seconds) and 8th in the 20 metres (2.93 seconds) increasing his potential to match it athletically with players at the AFL level," Sheehan said.

"Godfrey Okerenyang from Wagga Wagga in the Riverina of NSW has already represented his State at AFL Under 16 level in 2018. He's relatively new to the code with Sudanese heritage but he's in the GWS GIANTS Academy as a pursues an AFL dream. Okerenyang ran 2.86 seconds in the 20 metre sprint and recorded 92cm for his running Vertical Jump."

"Like many aspiring AFL prospects, he's already an elite talent in another sport being the Australian Under-18 100 metres Champion winning that title in 2019."

Luke Edwards at NAB AFL Combine Testing in South Australia on September 30, 2020. AFL Photos

RUNNING VERTICAL JUMP – Right Leg 

NAME

STATE

CLUB

RESULT

Godfrey Okerenyang

New South Wales

GWS GIANTS Academy

92cm

Isiah Winder

Western Australia

Peel Thunder

92cm

Seamus Mitchell

Vic Country

Bendigo Pioneers

91cm

Archie Perkins

Vic Metro

Sandringham Dragons

91cm

Chris Walker

Western Australia

East Fremantle

90cm

Denver Grainger-Barras

Western Australia

Swan Districts

87cm

Joshua Eyre

Vic Metro

Calder Cannons

87cm

Shannon Neale

Western Australia

South Fremantle

86cm

Liam McMahon

Vic Metro

Northern Knights

86cm

Aiden Fyfe

Queensland

Gold Coast SUNS Academy

84cm

Kellen Johnson

Western Australia

West Perth

84cm

Jack Carroll

Western Australia

East Fremantle

84cm

Isaac Chugg

Tasmania

Tasmania Devils

84cm

 
RUNNING VERTICAL JUMP – Left Leg

NAME

STATE

CLUB

RESULT

Dominic Bedendo

Vic Country

Murray Bushrangers

99cm

Godfrey Okerenyang

New South Wales

GWS GIANTS Academy

95cm

Aiden Fyfe

Queensland

Gold Coast SUNS Academy

95cm

Jack Briskey

Queensland

Brisbane Lions Academy

94cm

Kellen Johnson

Western Australia

West Perth

94cm

Brodie Lake

Northern Territory

Southern Districts

94cm

Eddie Ford

Vic Metro

Western Jets

94cm

Sam Berry

Vic Country

Gippsland Power

94cm

Chris Walker

Western Australia

East Fremantle

93cm

Joshua Eyre

Vic Metro

Calder Cannons

93cm

 
All information on the 2020 NAB AFL Draft can be followed through the AFL Draft Hub at AFL.com.au/draft.

The NAB AFL Draft is part of the NAB AFL Rising Stars Program, which supports grassroots players and football communities and helps young Australians fulfil their dream of playing in the AFL. The NAB AFL Rising Stars Program comprises the following elements:

  • NAB AFL Rising Star
  • NAB AFL Draft
  • NAB AFL Draft Combine
  • NAB AFL Trade Period
  • NAB AFL Academy
  • NAB AFL Under-18 Championships
  • NAB AFL Under-16 Championships 

