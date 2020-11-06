Joshua Eyre leaps during the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine Victorian Country testing day at La Trobe University & Athletics Track on October 23. Picture: AFL Photos

125 of Australia's top junior male footballers completed the 2020 NAB AFL National Draft Combines held across multiple locations across Australia over the last few months.

Players from all states and territories were represented at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combines with a spread of talent across Australia including Queensland, NSW/ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania.

The 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine assessed each player's athletic ability through several tests including 20-metre sprint, two-kilometre time-trial and vertical jump. Players height and weight were also recorded.

>> Top draft prospects: medium/tall midfielders

>> Top draft prospects: medium defenders

>> Top draft prospects: tall defenders

>> Top draft prospects: tall forwards

>> Top draft prospects: medium forwards

Harry Sharp from the GWV Rebels in the NAB League eclipsed the 2km time-trial record set by first-year Collingwood midfielder Jay Rantall from last year's combine by 22 seconds after running 5 minutes 28 seconds.

The 2020 NAB AFL Draft remains scheduled to be held in the week commencing Monday December 7.

Harry Sharp of GWV Rebels in action during the AFL Draft Combine Vic Metro boys testing day at Holden Centre on October 31, 2020 AFL Photos

Among the players tested were AFL Club Academy eligible players including Blake Coleman, Jack Briskey, Carter Michael and Saxon Crozier from the Brisbane Lions Academy, Godfrey Okerenyang and Josh Green from the GWS GIANTS Academy, Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden from the Sydney Swans Academy and Alex Davies, Joel Jeffrey, Brodie Lake and Max Pescud from the Gold Coast SUNS Academy.

A further nine Next Generation Academy players in Joel Western and Brandon Walker (Fremantle), Reef McInnes (Collingwood), Cody Brand and Josh Eyre (Essendon), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Western Bulldogs), James Borlase (Adelaide Crows), Lachie Jones and Tariek Newchurch (Port Adelaide), and Conor Downie (Hawthorn) also completed the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine.

Three Father-Son eligible players in Luke Edwards (son of Adelaide Crows' star Tyson) Taj Schofield (son of Port Adelaide star Jarrad) and Ewan Macpherson (son of Western Bulldogs' star Steve) were also tested.

Despite the enormous challenges for the young players, they presented in top physical condition - Kevin Sheehan

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the National Draft Combines provided the opportunity for players to showcase their skills and build their talent profile ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone in football and our top underage talent have shown great resilience and perseverance and we admire and appreciate the continued positivity during a difficult year for our community," Mr Sheehan said.

"Due to varied restrictions across the country, it was great to see our leading contenders come together in smaller groups with many showing an athletic point of difference which could well help achieve their dream of getting into the AFL."

"Despite the enormous challenges for the young players, they presented in top physical condition with a record broken by Harry Sharp in the 2km run and many other outstanding performances pushing players cases ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft," Sheehan said.

"We maintain our commitment to all players that we will continue to assist them with their talent profile ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft in December."

Godfrey Okerenyang competes in the 20m speed test at the State Netball Centre/Giants HQ, Sydney Olympic Park on October 25, 2020 AFL Photos

2km TIME-TRIAL

NAME STATE CLUB RESULT Harry Sharp Vic Country GWV Rebels 5:28 Fraser Rosman Vic Metro Sandringham Dragons 5:52 Liam Kolar Vic Metro Northern Knights 6:02 Nikolas Cox Vic Metro Northern Knights 6:05 Sam Berry Vic Country Gippsland Power 6:10 Ryan Angwin Vic Country Gippsland Power 6:11 Matthew Allison Vic Metro Calder Cannons 6:17 Finlay Macrae Vic Metro Oakleigh Charges 6:17 Heath Chapman Western Australia West Perth 6:20 Nathan O’Driscoll Western Australia Perth 6:23 Archie Perkins Vic Metro Sandringham Dragons 6:23 William Bravo Vic Country Dandenong Stingrays 6:23



20m SPRINT (non-VIC)

NAME STATE CLUB RESULT Godfrey Okerenyang New South Wales GWS GIANTS Academy 2.86 Isiah Winder Western Australia Peel Thunder 2.873 Aiden Fyfe Queensland Gold Coast SUNS Academy 2.898 Braeden Campbell New South Wales Sydney Swans Academy 2.9 Brodie Lake Northern Territory Southern Districts 2.907 Marc Sheather New South Wales Sydney Swans Academy 2.910 Carter Michael Queensland Brisbane Lions Academy 2.912 Nathan O’Driscoll Western Australia Perth 2.931 Jack Briskey Queensland Brisbane Lions Academy 2.935 Isaac Chugg Tasmania Tasmania Devils 2.953



20m SPRINT (VIC)

NAME STATE CLUB RESULT Reef McInnes Vic Metro Oakleigh Charges 2.779 Max Holmes Vic Metro Sandringham Dragons 2.801 Liam Kolar Vic Metro Northern Knights 2.870 Seamus Mitchell Vic Country Bendigo Pioneers 2.880 Zavier Maher Vic Country Murray Bushrangers 2.887 Joshua Eyre Vic Metro Calder Cannons 2.893 Fraser Rosman Vic Metro Sandringham Dragons 2.896 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Vic Metro Oakleigh Charger 2.897 Will Phillips Vic Metro Oakleigh Charger 2.906 Liam McMahon Vic Metro Northern Knights 2.923

*Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Victoria Combine testing was completed outside on a different surface and exposed to potential tailwind

"There were some outstanding performances including that of Harry Sharp who smashed the 2km record by 22 seconds with his time of 5 minutes 28 seconds," Sheehan said.

"It may well give him a significant competitive advantage over an AFL opponent going forward in his preferred wing position. He's a dual track athlete and aspiring AFL player at Caulfield Grammar via St Patrick's College Ballarat and playing in the NAB League for the GWV Rebels. He's also the current 2000 metres Australian steeplechase champion on the track."

"Others to really catch the eye with their results include those who excel in both the speed and endurance tests with both Nathan O'Driscoll and Nik Cox adding to their already highly regarded playing potential.

"Cox at 200cm and with the versatility to play back or forward, recorded 2.98 seconds for the 20 metre sprint, just outside the top 10 but was ranked 4th in the 2km run with his outstanding 6 minutes and 5 seconds for a player of his size."

"O'Driscoll finished in the top 10 for the 2km (6 minutes 23 seconds) and 8th in the 20 metres (2.93 seconds) increasing his potential to match it athletically with players at the AFL level," Sheehan said.

"Godfrey Okerenyang from Wagga Wagga in the Riverina of NSW has already represented his State at AFL Under 16 level in 2018. He's relatively new to the code with Sudanese heritage but he's in the GWS GIANTS Academy as a pursues an AFL dream. Okerenyang ran 2.86 seconds in the 20 metre sprint and recorded 92cm for his running Vertical Jump."

"Like many aspiring AFL prospects, he's already an elite talent in another sport being the Australian Under-18 100 metres Champion winning that title in 2019."

Luke Edwards at NAB AFL Combine Testing in South Australia on September 30, 2020. AFL Photos

RUNNING VERTICAL JUMP – Right Leg

NAME STATE CLUB RESULT Godfrey Okerenyang New South Wales GWS GIANTS Academy 92cm Isiah Winder Western Australia Peel Thunder 92cm Seamus Mitchell Vic Country Bendigo Pioneers 91cm Archie Perkins Vic Metro Sandringham Dragons 91cm Chris Walker Western Australia East Fremantle 90cm Denver Grainger-Barras Western Australia Swan Districts 87cm Joshua Eyre Vic Metro Calder Cannons 87cm Shannon Neale Western Australia South Fremantle 86cm Liam McMahon Vic Metro Northern Knights 86cm Aiden Fyfe Queensland Gold Coast SUNS Academy 84cm Kellen Johnson Western Australia West Perth 84cm Jack Carroll Western Australia East Fremantle 84cm Isaac Chugg Tasmania Tasmania Devils 84cm



RUNNING VERTICAL JUMP – Left Leg

NAME STATE CLUB RESULT Dominic Bedendo Vic Country Murray Bushrangers 99cm Godfrey Okerenyang New South Wales GWS GIANTS Academy 95cm Aiden Fyfe Queensland Gold Coast SUNS Academy 95cm Jack Briskey Queensland Brisbane Lions Academy 94cm Kellen Johnson Western Australia West Perth 94cm Brodie Lake Northern Territory Southern Districts 94cm Eddie Ford Vic Metro Western Jets 94cm Sam Berry Vic Country Gippsland Power 94cm Chris Walker Western Australia East Fremantle 93cm Joshua Eyre Vic Metro Calder Cannons 93cm



All information on the 2020 NAB AFL Draft can be followed through the AFL Draft Hub at AFL.com.au/draft.

The NAB AFL Draft is part of the NAB AFL Rising Stars Program, which supports grassroots players and football communities and helps young Australians fulfil their dream of playing in the AFL. The NAB AFL Rising Stars Program comprises the following elements:

NAB AFL Rising Star

NAB AFL Draft

NAB AFL Draft Combine

NAB AFL Trade Period

NAB AFL Academy

NAB AFL Under-18 Championships

NAB AFL Under-16 Championships

NAB has proudly supported footy for over a decade, providing boys and girls with a clear pathway from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time.