AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has today released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Tall Defenders ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to be held in the week commencing Monday December 7.

The Tall Defenders group has the potential to see multiple first round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL release the second positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said:



"At least three of the tall defenders are in contention for first-round selection with an impressive group of 10 players from Victoria, NSW/ACT, Northern Territory, Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland are up for selection in this year’s NAB AFL Draft," Sheehan said.



"Swan Districts emerging future star Denver Grainger-Barras’s intercept marking has been his weapon at Under-16 and Under-18 level for his state and already looks comfortable at senior level having debuted last year and played all this shortened season in the WAFL seniors."

"Gippsland Power’s 202cm defender Zach Reid and Northern Knights versatile 199cm prospect Nik Cox both will need physical development but are rare kicks of the football which is quite unique for players of their height. They head an impressive list from around Australia with a number having strong AFL family links to the game at the highest level."



The NAB AFL All-Star matches continue this weekend when Western Australia host their Under-18 match on Saturday October 17 at Medibank Oval in Leederville at 11.30am AWST. South Australia will hold their Under-18 match on Friday October 23 at Thebarton Oval.



2020 NAB AFL Draft – Top Draft Prospects - Tall Defenders



James Borlase

Sturt, SANFL / Unley Jets / PAC

Height: 192cm

Weight: 93kg

18/07/02

Tall defender who has progressed through the pathway in South Australia this year to play three senior matches and impress with his overhead marking and competitiveness, averaging 11 disposals at 83% efficiency and four marks. Has elite sporting genes with his father Daryl playing 246 games at the Port Magpies in the SANFL and mother Jenny, an Australian netballer, representing her country at three World Cups among many achievements. Eligible under Next Generation Academy rules for the Adelaide Crows.



Cody Brand

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Sunbury / PEGS

Height: 195cm

Weight: 84kg

23/05/02

Tall defender whose weapon is his overhead marking with the ability to go forward adding another string to his bow. Represented Team Dal Santo in NAB AFL Futures game in 2019 with his mobility and long kicking further features of his game. Played 10 matches as a 17-year-old last year with the Calder Cannons in the NAB League and was appointed captain of Essendon Grammar for 2020 indicating his leadership potential. Eligible for Essendon in Draft under the Next Generation Academy rules.

Jack Briskey

Brisbane Lions Academy / Toowoomba-Qld

Height: 193cm

Weight: 78kg

18/01/02

Developing tall defender who is strong overhead, composed with the ball, athletic and competitive in the contest showing an ability to closedown dangerous forwards. An aggressive type who plays with intensity and good 2ndefforts, he caught the eye with several solid performances for the Brisbane Lions Academy in the NAB League in 2019. Both his 2.94 seconds for 20 metres and his running vertical jump of 94cm were very impressive at the NAB Draft Combine in Queensland in early October. Eligible for the Brisbane Lions under AFL Next Generation Academy rules.



Heath Chapman

West Perth, WAFL / Joondalup-Kinross

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

31/01/02

Athletic tall defender who is strong overhead and provides great run and rebound from defence for his team. Been a dominant player and consistent ball winner at Under-18 level averaging 22.4 disposals and 7.4 marks in eight games this year and stepped up to debut at senior level getting a taste of the higher grade. Composed under pressure and with a sharp competitive edge, he can also run off his opponents and creates using his elite endurance. Recorded fastest time for 2km at NAB Draft Combine in WA with an impressive 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

Nikolas Cox

Northern Knights, NAB League / Montmorency

Height: 199cm

Weight: 82kg

15/01/02

Developing tall defender/forward who has elite kicking skills on both his right and left side. Strong in the air and with clean hands below the knees he has excellence endurance for a player of his size. Son of former Fitzroy, Brisbane Lions and Melbourne swingman Darryl Cox, his exciting potential was on display in 10 matches in the NAB League in 2019 averaging 11.6 disposals and 4.5 marks. Also had a taste of NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships with Victoria Metro and was part of Team Dal Santo in Futures match on AFL Grand Final Day in 2019.



Denver Grainger-Barras

Swan Districts, WAFL / Kalamunda

Height: 195cm

Weight: 78kg

17/04/02

Tall defender whose reading of the play and intercept marking are his weapons which were on display making All Australian at Under-16 level in 2018. He starred as a bottom ager last year as Western Australia won the NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships for the first time in a decade. After debuting at senior level in 2019 in the WAFL he played eight senior games this year and continued to impress averaging 10.3 disposals and 4.5 marks. Winner of the AFL Life Members Scholarship in 2019, an annual award given to one outstanding prospect annually and won in the past by the likes of Joel Selwood and Nic Naitanui. Confirmed his speed (2.99 seconds for 20 metres) natural leap (running vertical jump- 87cm) and agility (8.13 seconds-AFL Agility run) in NAB AFL Draft Combine in WA.

Josh Green

GWS Giants Academy / Marist -ACT

Height: 192cm

Weight: 87kg

24/07/02

Versatile type who can play back, midfield or forward with his strength in the air a real asset. A real competitive type who thrives in the contest, he is the brother of GWS Giants Rising star Tom Green and grandson of former Richmond Premiership star Michael Green. Eligible for the GWS Giants under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules.



Tom Highmore

South Adelaide, SANFL / Canberra

Height: 192cm

Weight: 89kg

24/02/98

Tall defender who has really impressed as a first-year player in the SANFL after two excellent years for the Canberra Demons in the NEAFL averaging 23.6 disposals in 2019. Strong overhead and mobile, he showed promise at under age level with the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships in 2017 and now is starting to blossom as an AFL prospect. Has averaged 17 disposals and 6.5 marks at senior level in 11 games to became one of only a handful of mature aged players invited to workout at National Draft Combines.

Joel Jeffery

Wanderers, NTFL / GCS Academy

Height: 192cm

Weight: 80kg

12/03/02

Versatile tall defender/ forward who can also play as a midfielder using his exciting combination of speed, kicking ability and composure to influence games. An excellent intercept mark when in defence, he played forward and kicked three goals in the NAB Northern Territory All Stars game in Darwin in September this year after showing his potential down back for the Allies last year. Son of former St Kilda and Brisbane player Russell Jeffrey he is eligible for preselection by the Gold Coast Suns in 2020.



Zach Reid

Gippsland Power, NAB League / Leongatha

Height: 202cm

Weight: 82kg

02/03/02

Tall defender who can really impact the game with his overhead marking and precise kicking both long and short out of defence. Still requiring plenty of physical development, he is a one touch player below the knees which is super impressive for a young player so tall. Very consistent player with the Gippsland Power in 2019 averaging 11 disposals in 15 games as a bottom ager before showcasing his overall talent and potential in Team Dal Santo in the Futures game on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day in 2019.

