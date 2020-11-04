AFL TALENT Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Medium/Tall Midfielders ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to be held in the week commencing Monday December 7.
The Medium/Tall Midfielders group has the potential to see multiple first round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL release the fifth positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.
AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said:
"This group of 20 medium/tall midfielders come from across Australia with all states represented including one from the Northern Territory. These players come from capital cities as well as regional and rural Australia including from Cairns in far north Queensland and Geraldton in Western Australia."
"Players come from diverse backgrounds with Chinese, Japanese and Philippine heritage as well as an Indigenous Australian in Darwin’s Brodie Lake. Eleven have been able to play the majority of the season in State League competition outside of Victoria."
"The Victorians have tested very impressively in Draft Combines over the last week and this is a very exciting group of players ahead of the NAB AFL Draft."
2020 NAB AFL Draft – Top Draft Prospects - Tall/Medium Midfielders
Dominic Bedendo
Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Myrtleford
Height: 188cm
Weight: 74kg
09/07/02
Wingman who has a real X-factor with his aerial skills but also has very good endurance and agility. Had promising bottom aged year with the Murray Bushrangers in the NAB League playing nine matches and averaging 10.4 disposals and started trials this year with a 21-disposal game against the Bendigo Pioneers before shutdown. Presented impressively at Victorian National Combine held in Bendigo with 99cm Running Vertical Jump elite along with a sharp 2.95 seconds for the 20 metres third best on the day.
Tanner Bruhn
Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Newtown / Geelong Grammar
Height: 183cm
Weight: 74kg
27/05/02
Medium midfielder who starred for Victoria Country in the 2018 Under-16 National Championships averaging 17.3 disposals and winning both its MVP award and All-Australian honours. He reads the game exceptionally well and has very good fundamentals with his clean hands, strength overhead along with his ball use by hand and foot. An excellent contested ball winner but injury interrupted his 2019 season playing just three games at the end of the year including the Futures game on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day. Looked impressive in NAB AFL Academy camps for Victoria Country over summer suggesting he was set for exciting season.
Braeden Campbell
Sydney Swans Academy / Westbrook / Pennant Hills
Height: 181cm
Weight: 73kg
04/02/02
Left footed medium midfielder /defender who is both explosive and a penetrating kick. A consistent ball winner, he makes great decisions with the ball in hand first coming under notice for NSW/ACT in the 2018 Under 16 National Championships averaging 19.3 disposals winning All-Australian honours. Followed up with an excellent 2019 season highlighted by winning best on the ground honours in the Futures game on AFL Grand final day playing for Team Brown gathering 14 disposals and kicking three goals. In 2020 played at Under 18s level with Pennant Hills and confirmed his class in two matches for the Sydney Swans Academy against the GWS GIANTS Academy. Eligible for the Swans under the AFL Club Academy rule.
Jack Carroll
East Fremantle, WAFL / Geraldton
Height: 187cm
Weight: 76kg
20/12/02
Left footed medium midfielder who is a prolific contested ball winner, strong overhead and a good distributor by hand and foot. Consistent ball winner at Under-18 level in WAFL last year and he showed his potential for Team Dal Santo in Futures match at season end. He had a strong 2020 season playing seven matches at Under 18 level averaging 23.1 possessions (60% contested) 5.1 clearances and 3.4 tackles. Showed good speed at National Combine in WA recording 3.02 seconds for 20 metres.
Saxon Crozier
Brisbane Lions Academy / Morningside
Height: 190cm
Weight: 80kg
14/11/02
Tall midfielder who can break the lines with his run and long kicking. Impressive player for the Brisbane Lions Academy in NAB League matches in 2019 as a bottom age player averaging 17.8 disposals and later in the year represented Team Brown in the Futures match on AFL Grand final day. Played senior football at Morningside this season and was an important part of their win in the Grand final of the QAFL. Showed his athleticism with 2.97 seconds for 20 metres showcasing his speed and ran a solid 6 minutes and 47 seconds for the 2km at the Queensland Combine. Eligible for selection to the Brisbane Lions as a member of its Academy under AFL rules.
Alex Davies
Gold Coast Academy / Cairns Saints / Broadbeach Cats
Height: 192cm
Weight: 85kg
18/03/02
Tall midfielder who represented Queensland as a basketballer at under-age level in 2016 before focusing on AFL earning All-Australian Under 16 honours in 2018 averaging 19 disposals in the midfield for his state. His contested ball winning, vision and quick hands are real strengths along with his overhead marking. Eye-catching in both representative Under 17 matches in 2019 for Australia against New Zealand winning 20 possessions and for Team Dal Santo gathering 18 disposals to be in his team’s best on both occasions. Eligible as a pre-Draft selection to the Gold Coast SUNS under AFL rules.
Oliver Davis
Tasmanian Devils / Clarence
Height: 182cm
Weight: 75kg
18/07/02
Prolific ball winning inside medium midfielder who had an extremely consistent 2019 season for the Tasmanian Devils averaging 22 disposals, 5.5 clearances and 7.8 tackles in 13 matches winning their best and fairest award as a bottom age player. Played with Clarence in Tasmanian state-wide League throughout 2020 before again demonstrating his consistent ball winning averaging 22 disposals in two NAB All-Stars matches in Tasmania in September.
Connor Downie
Eastern Ranges, NAB League / Vermont
Height: 185cm
Weight: 82kg
31/05/02
Left footed medium midfielder/defender who breaks the lines with his speed and long penetrating kick. Impressive bottom aged player in helping the young Eastern Ranges side into the 2019 NAB League Grand Final averaging 16.4 disposals across 14 games as well as playing for Australia at Under-17 level versus New Zealand and in the Futures game for Team Brown having 19 disposals (89% efficiency). With his mother Tracy Lin was born in China, making him eligible for Hawthorn under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules for the Draft.
Clayton Gay
Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League / Hastings
Height: 184cm
Weight: 78kg
23/03/02
Left footed midfielder/ forward who is a penetrating kick and is strong overhead and crafty when he goes forward. Had a promising bottom age year playing 17 games with the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League averaging 12.5 disposals and then started the 2020 season in style kicking four goals from his 19 disposals in a Stingrays trial before shutdown.
Jack Ginnivan
Bendigo Pioneers, NAB League / Strathfieldsaye
Height: 183cm
Weight: 77kg
19/12/02
Medium midfielder who can play forward or back. Very agile player who reads the play exceptionally well using his anticipation to make good position. An efficient user of the ball by hand and foot, he showed his potential as a bottom age player last year in 12 matches for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League averaging 16.1 disposals then started well this year in trial against the GWV Rebels winning 18 possessions in a promising start to 2020 before shutdown.
Max Holmes
Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / East Malvern / Melbourne Grammar
Height: 189cm
Weight: 74kg
29/08/02
Wingman with exciting athletic attributes being the son of dual Olympian and Commonwealth Gold Medallist Lee Naylor who initially followed in his mother’s footsteps winning Australian Under-18 400 metres hurdles title. Showed distinct promise at Melbourne Grammar but he suffered a broken arm and was restricted to three games in 2019 playing one with the Sandringham Dragons managing 15 disposals. Impressive in one trial this year with 17 disposals after confirming his athletic profile at Victorian testing day recording 8.43 seconds for AFL Agility run and Yo yo score of 21.2. Finished the year running an elite 2.80 seconds for 20 metres (outdoors) at the NAB AFL Combine in Melbourne.
Brodie Lake
Southern Districts, NTFL / Central Districts, SANFL
Height: 185cm
Weight: 79kg
16/05/02
Medium midfielder who has taken every opportunity over the last 12 months winning Northern Territory’s MVP as an overaged player in the AFL Under-16 National Championships in 2019 before playing for Team Dal Santo in the Futures game on AFL Grand final day on the MCG. This year, he moved to Central Districts in the SANFL and after averaging 20.8 disposals in five under-18 matches progressing to play some excellent reserves SANFL football as well. Returned to Darwin for the NAB All-Stars game where he was one of the best afield gathering 22 possessions before going back to Adelaide where he was the athletic star at the NAB AFL Combine recording fastest times in the speed (2.91 seconds – 20 metres) and agility (7.90 seconds-AFL agility run). Eligible for pre-selection by the Gold Coast SUNS as part of their Academy program in NT.
Finlay Macrae
Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Xavier College
Height: 186cm
Weight: 78kg
13/03/02
Medium midfielder who reads the play well, finds plenty of the ball and is composed and balanced on his right and left sides. In 2019 he played seven matches for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League as a bottom age player including having 20 disposals in their Grand Final winning team in the NAB League. Brother of Western Bulldogs star Jack Macrae, he trained with the Bulldogs over summer as part of his NAB AFL Academy placement after playing for Team Dal Santo in the Futures match on AFL Grand Final day. Finished his year confirming his excellent endurance recording 6 minutes 17 seconds in the 2km run at the NAB AFL Combine in Melbourne.
Reef McInnes
Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Surrey Park / Scotch College
Height: 193cm
Weight: 86kg
12/12/02
Tall midfielder/defender who reads the game exceptionally well, wins contested ball and is one touch at ground level. Very agile for his height and is versatile, all attributes he demonstrated as a bottom age player in the Oakleigh Chargers premiership win in 2019 playing 12 matches averaging 14.7 disposals. Prominent in Futures match for Team Brown with 14 disposals and 7 tackles. Appointed captain at Oakleigh and Scotch this year before shutdown. Finished off the year with an elite 7.78 seconds for 20 metres at the NAB AFL Combine in Melbourne. Eligible under Next Generation Academy rules for Collingwood with his mother Melody born in the Philippines.
Carter Michael
Brisbane Lions Academy / Maroochydore
Height: 188cm
Weight: 74kg
22/05/02
Medium midfielder/defender who is a penetrating left foot kick and can break the lines with his pace. Is footy smart and a consistent ball winner putting in an eye-catching performance for Team Dal Santo on AFL Grand Final day gathering 14 possessions. Solid performer for Lions Academy in two NAB All-Star matches against the Gold Coast Suns in 2020 averaging 18 disposals. Eligible for the Lions being a member of its Club Academy.
Nathan O'Driscoll
Perth, WAFL / Northern Saints
Height: 187cm
Weight: 78kg
17/05/02
Left footed medium midfielder/defender who won All-Australian Under 16 honours as a defender in 2018 and last year impressed through midfield in WA’s championship winning team at Under-18 level as a bottom ager with his footy nous, clean hands and tackling. Averaged 20 disposals in three Under-18 matches this year before debuting at senior level with Perth playing five games late in the season. Very impressive athletically at NAB AFL Combine in Western Australia recording 2.93 seconds for 20 metres, 8.12 seconds for AFL Agility run and 6 minutes 23 seconds for 2km.
Caleb Poulter
WWT Eagles, SANFL / Ardrossan
Height: 192cm
Weight: 79kg
12/10/02
Tall midfielder who is a penetrating kick on his preferred left foot and is strong in the air. Although still developing physically, he wins the ball on the inside and has been a prolific ball winner this season in the Under-18 with the Eagles averaging 25.2 disposals, 4.7 tackles and 3.4 clearances. Tested soundly at NAB AFL Combine in South Australia recording 3.06 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 38 seconds for 2km. Finished the season with impressive performance in the SA All-Star game gathering 34 possessions for winning Team Grundy with his ability to link up in chains of handpasses a feature.
Tom Powell
Sturt, SANFL / Scotch College
Height: 183cm
Weight: 74kg
02/03/02
Medium midfielder who after an injury riddled previous two seasons had an outstanding 2020 season averaging 33.5 disposals (15 contested), eight clearances and kicked 11 goals at Under-18 level to win the league best and fairest and coaches MVP. Has elite hands, vision and is creative in setting up his team. Son of former Adelaide Crows and Sturt defender Matt Powell who was a Jack Oatey Medallist in 2002. Another to star in NAB All-Star game winning 32 possessions (13 contested) in a beaten side for Team Hurn to finish off an outstanding year.
Zane Trew
Swan Districts, WAFL / Hill Rangers
Height: 185cm
Weight: 80 kg
26/04/02
Medium midfielder who is a composed, one touch player who wins contested ball and uses it well by hand and foot. An All-Australian at Under-16 level in 2018 he impressed representing Australia at Under-17 level versus New Zealand last year winning 18 possessions. Been prolific ball winner again this year at Under-18 level averaging 25.1 disposals (12 contested) 6.4 tackles and 5.4 clearances. Showed good speed (3.03 seconds for 20 metres) and agility (8.39 seconds- AFL Agility run) at the NAB AFL Combine in Western Australia this year.
