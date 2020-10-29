AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has today released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Medium Defenders ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to be held in the week commencing Monday December 7.

The Medium Defenders group has the potential to see multiple first round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL release the fourth positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

OFFICIAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks ahead of the Trade Period

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said:

"This group of 17 medium defenders includes prospects from NSW/ACT, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and both Victorian Metro and Country regions of our National Talent pathway. They represent a group with exciting AFL attributes including defenders who excel with their own combinations of line breaking speed, composure under pressure, intercept marking and precision kicking."

"They include Port Adelaide's Next Generation Academy prospect Lachlan Jones who capped off a fantastic season as a senior premiership player with Woodville-West Torrens Eagles, another NGA eligible player for the Fremantle Dockers in Ghana born dasher Brandan Walker from East Fremantle along with one father/son prospect in Luke Edwards-the son of former Adelaide Crows champion Tyson Edwards."

DRAFT HUB Latest news, profiles, highlights, more

The NAB AFL Combine for Victoria Metro players will be held on Saturday October 31 with players to show their athletic and physical attributes in small groups. This testing is strictly reserved for only participating players and staff.

All information on the 2020 NAB AFL Draft can be followed through the AFL Draft Hub at www.afl.com.au/draft.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's latest rankings

2020 NAB AFL Draft – Top Draft Prospects - Medium Defenders

Charlie Byrne

Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Albury

Height: 184cm

Weight: 79 kg

26/10/02

Medium defender/midfielder whose neat step through traffic and preferred left foot helps set up his team from the back half. In 2019 played 16 matches in NAB League as a bottom age player averaging 15.1 disposals (40% contested possessions). This year in a trial match, he pushed into the midfield having 24 disposals vs Pioneers and later being from NSW/ACT played a match for the GWS Academy vs the Sydney Swans gathering 20 possessions to be one of his side's better players.

Charlie Byrne shows his agility at the NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Malachy Carruthers

Sturt, SANFL / St Peter's College

Height: 185cm

Weight: 72kg

11/05/02

Medium defender who has emerged this year as a prolific ball winner with ability to run and carry at Under 18s level for Sturt averaging 23 disposals in eight matches at Under 18s level which included being among their best in their Grand Final loss to Norwood. Impressed athletically in NAB AFL South Australia Combine when second in the 2km running 6 minutes 30 seconds with his agility also in the top 4 with his 8.40 seconds in the AFL Agility run.

Malachy Carruthers in action at the South Australian Under 18 All Stars clash. Picture: AFL Photos

Joshua Clarke

Eastern Ranges, NAB League / Rowville SC

Height: 181cm

Weight: 65kg

05/03/02

Medium defender who reads the game very well, is a composed decision maker and a penetrating kick on his preferred left foot. His weapon is his speed and evasiveness which allows him to get through traffic and break the lines setting up his team from defence. In 2019, had a year full of promise with the Eastern Ranges in the NAB League playing 18 matches averaging 16.1 disposals including 22 possessions in his team's loss to Oakleigh in NAB League Grand Final being among their best.

Joshua Clarke playing for Eastern Ranges during the 2019 NAB League. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Cleary

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Haileybury College

Height: 189cm

Weight: 79kg

05/03/02

Medium defender who impressed with his intercept marking in two trial matches this year for the Sandringham Dragons averaging 16 disposals and five marks looking set for a good year before shutdown occurred. Just had a taste of NAB League last year with three matches and found the footy averaging 15 disposals and four tackles as he played most of the year at Haileybury College. Reads the play very well and knows when to roll off his man to support his team defence. Good size for third defender role and sound athlete.

Sam Collins

Tasmanian Devils, NAB League / North Hobart

Height: 187cm

Weight: 82kg

06/01/02

Medium defender who first came under notice with his intercept marking winning Tasmania's MVP and All-Australian honours at the NAB AFL Under 16s National Championships in 2018. Reads the game well, has courage in the air and is very competitive, he played 13 matches in the NAB League in 2019 averaging 17.4 disposals and 2.5 tackles as well as being among the best for Team Brown in the Futures game on AFL Grand Final day. His ball use and ability one on one features of his play. Continued his development with a consistent year at senior level at North Hobart and was impressive in both the Tasmanian All Star game (24 disposals/ 6 marks) and Combine (3.03 seconds for 20 metres).

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could Collins be the next gun interceptor? Tasmanian defender Sam Collins loves to fly for intercept marks and could be an early selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

Zach Dumesny

South Adelaide, SANFL / Sacred Heart College

Height: 186cm

Weight: 80kg

26/04/02

Medium defender/ wingman who has progressed this year to play six league games for South Adelaide and average 13.7 disposals and impress with his precision kicking both long and short. A good decision maker who is composed with the ball in hand as well as having courage and one touch overhead. Had a taste of Under 18s Nationals playing one game last year also playing for Team Dal Santo on the MCG AFL Grand Final day. A very good athletic type, he was third in the recent NAB AFL South Australia National Combine in the 2km running it in 6 minutes and 35 seconds. Finished his season in good touch in NAB South Australia All-Star game finding plenty of space playing on the wing gathering 22 possessions and taking 13 marks for Team Grundy.

BEST MEDIUM FORWARDS Kevin Sheehan reveals the top talent

Mitchell Duval

West Adelaide, SANFL / Unley Jets

Height: 187cm

Weight: 81kg

25/01/97

Mature-aged medium defender who has emerged at senior level this year after coming out of the Unley Jets playing 12 matches with West Adelaide averaging 13.2 disposals and 5 marks. His agility was eye catching at the SA National Combine recording the second best time of 7.98 seconds for the AFL Agility run.

Luke Edwards

Glenelg, SANFL / Henley

Height: 188cm

Weight: 83kg

12/01/02

Medium defender with elite vision, clean hands and is a long penetrating kick. Makes very good decisions with the ball and really sets up the play ahead of him. An All-Australian at Under 16 level in 2018, he stepped up to look comfortable as a bottom ager for South Australia in the NAB AFL Under 18 National Championships last year and impressive for Team Brown in Futures game on AFL Grand Final day. Further progressed to debut with Glenelg at senior level this year he is the son of former Crows champion Tyson Edwards and eligible under father/son rules for Adelaide. Used the ball particularly well with his 29 disposals for Team Hurn in the NAB AFL All-Star game to be one of the best for his team.

BEST TALL DEFENDERS Kevin Sheehan reveals his best key back prospects

Cameron Fleeton

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Geelong West Giants

Height: 192cm

Weight: 81kg

17/06/02

Medium/tall defender who reads the play exceptionally well and uses his intercept marking and precise left foot kicking to set up play from the back half. From St Joseph's College, he competes well, is extremely agile and had a very promising 2019 playing nine matches for the Geelong Falcons in the NAB League averaging 15.8 disposals and 3.4 marks. Has grown a further 3cm this year which increases his potential to match up on taller forwards.

Cameron Fleeton competes in the agility test at Vic Country testing. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachlan Jones

WWT, SANFL / Bute Paskville

Height: 186cm

Weight: 89kg

09/04/02

Powerful medium defender who wins the contested ball and is a one touch player below the knees. His penetrating kicking is a feature of his play which has seen him emerge this year to play 15 matches at senior level which included playing in the Eagles premiership side where he continued his outstanding year gathering 18 disposals to be one of his team's best players. Last year selected in the AFL Futures game and played on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo with his attack on the ball and speed features of his game. Eligible for Port Adelaide under the AFL's Next Generation Academy rules.

BEST TALL FORWARDS Kevin Sheehan's potential goalkickers of the future

Blake Morris

Subiaco, WAFL / SEDA

Height: 187cm

Weight: 70kg

11/09/02

Medium Defender who came under notice with his intercept marking for Western Australia in the 2019 NAB AFL Under 16 National Championships when he played as an over ager winning All-Australian honours. Played 10 matches in the WAFL Under 18s this year averaging 12.5 disposals and 4 marks.

Xavier Robins

Glenelg, SANFL / PHOS / PAC

Height: 183cm

Weight: 72kg

02/09/02

Medium defender who has emerged this year at Under 18 level with Glenelg playing five matches averaging 26.6 disposals at 82.7% efficiency and then confirmed his athletic potential with his impressive NAB AFL Combine performances in South Australia recording 2.98 seconds for 20 metres (ranked 2nd) and 6 minutes 38 seconds for the 2km (ranked 5th). Showed his ability to link up and provide rebound in the NAB All-Star game in SA for Team Hurn with 25 disposals and 12 handball receives.

Xavier Robins (44) puts in a big finish at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Jye Sinderberry

West Adelaide, SANFL / Unley HS

Height: 189cm

Weight: 82kg

24/01/02

Medium defender who won All-Australian Under 16 honours in 2018 with his reading of the game and competitiveness features of his play. Has clean hands and uses the ball well by foot he also has excellent running capacity. Progressed through the grades in the SANFL this year making his senior debut in the final round of the home and away season. Showed impressive running vertical leap (81cm – Ranked 2nd) and endurance (6 minutes 38 seconds – 2km; Ranked 4th) at NAB AFL Combine in South Australia.

Nick Stevens

GWV Rebels, NAB League / East Point / Geelong Grammar

Height: 192cm

Weight: 84kg

23/03/02

Medium/tall defender who breaks the lines with his leg speed and power, is a long and penetrating kick and distributes the ball well by hand. Reads the game well across halfback and provides his team with good overlap run. Impressive athletic type demonstrated by both his 6 minutes and 32 seconds result in the 2km and 2.97 seconds for 20 metres recorded at NAB AFL Combine for Victoria Country held last week in Bendigo. Was in good touch in two trial matches for the Rebels at the start of the year averaging 23 possessions (11 contested) looking set for a good year.

Nick Stevens shows off his speed at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Brandon Walker

East Fremantle, WAFL / Kardinya Kats

Height: 183cm

Weight: 75kg

17/10/02

Medium defender whose line breaking speed and power is elite leading to comparisons with Western Bulldogs speedster Jason Johannisen. Is extremely agile and burst onto the scene in the 2018 NAB AFL Under 16 National Championships earning All-Australian honours. Been impressive at Under 18 level with East Fremantle this year averaging 18.6 disposals in 10 matches. Born in Ghana in Africa and is eligible for Fremantle under the AFL's Next Generation Academy rules.

Patrick Walker

Tasmanian Devils, NAB League / North Hobart

Height: 187cm

Weight: 76kg

07/07/02

Medium defender/wingman who was a consistent performer for the Tasmanian Devils in 16 matches as a 17-year-old in 2019 averaging 16.6 disposals at 75% efficiency. Good user of the ball by foot and provides consistent outside run for his team using his repeat speed and endurance to great effect. Has recorded a solid Yo Yo score of 20.7 and AFL agility run of 8.34 seconds in Tasmanian testing in 2019 and played some consistent senior football with North Hobart in 2020.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Meet Tassie's smooth mover Patrick Walker is courageous in the air and rarely wastes a kick off half-back. Should your club draft him?

The NAB AFL Draft is part of the NAB AFL Rising Stars Program, which supports grassroots players and football communities and helps young Australians fulfil their dream of playing in the AFL. The NAB AFL Rising Stars Program comprises the following elements:

NAB AFL Rising Star

NAB AFL Draft

NAB AFL Draft Combine

NAB AFL Trade Period

NAB AFL Academy

NAB AFL Under-18 Championships

NAB AFL Under-16 Championships

NAB has proudly supported footy for over a decade, providing boys and girls with a clear pathway from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time.