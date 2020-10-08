AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has today released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Tall Forwards ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to be held in the week commencing Monday December 7.

The Tall Forwards group has the potential to see three top five picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL release the first positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said: "Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, a 194cm indigenous youngster from South Warrnambool, looks a star in the making. Ugle-Hagan has some of the traits of a young Buddy Franklin, and certainly looks a future star with AFL clubs set to bid at the NAB AFL Draft to decide his selection number with the Western Bulldogs having rights under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules to match the bid."

"Logan McDonald, a 196cm athletic forward who kicked six goals against Victoria Metro at NAB AFL Under-16 National Championships two years ago, has been a revelation in his debut senior season with Perth in the WAFL drawing comparisons to Nick Riewoldt."

"In South Australia, a 201cm forward/ruckman in Riley Thilthorpe has generated excitement as he continued to show his raw potential with West Adelaide at senior level as scouts draw comparisons with Richmond's Tom Lynch."

The NAB AFL All-Star matches continue this weekend when Western Australia host their Under-18 match on Saturday October 10 at Medibank Oval in Leederville at 11.30am AWST. South Australia will hold their Under-18 match on Friday October 23 at Thebarton Oval.

All games can be followed through the AFL Draft Hub at www.afl.com.au/draft.

2020 NAB AFL Draft – Top Draft Prospects - Tall Forwards

Matt Allison

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Strathmore FC

Height: 192cm

Weight: 80 kg

29/01/02

Rangy tall forward who had some eye-catching performances as a bottom ager with the Calder Cannons in the 2019 NAB League playing 10 matches with his ability to read the ball in flight and present as a marking target a feature. Quite prominent in two trials this year averaging 13.5 disposals and 7 marks giving a glimpse of his development and drawing comparison to Hawthorn’s Jack Gunston. His father Brian Allison was an outstanding player in the VFA for Coburg playing 174 games, being selected in its Team of the Century and was a two-time Premiership Player.

Kaine Baldwin

Glenelg, SANFL / Henley FC

Height: 193cm

Weight: 90kg

30/05/02

Tall forward who burst on the National stage at the NAB AFL Under-16 National Championships in 2018 when he starred as the key target up forward for South Australia in their title winning team averaging 15 disposals and 7 marks winning All-Australian Under 16 honours. Super competitive and strong overhead, he suffered a season ending ACL injury early in 2019 with a recurrence earlier this year. Resilient and coachable he is again on the road to recovery having not played in 2020. Before suffering injury, Baldwin presented very well at SA testing day in February this year with his 20.8 in the Yo-yo impressive.

Jackson Callow

Tasmanian Devils, NAB League / North Launceston

Height: 194cm

Weigh: 101kg

11/06/02

Strongly built tall forward noted for his vice like grip on the ball in marking contests and his elite endurance allowing him to continue re-presenting as a target. Good accurate set shot for goal, he kicked 24 goals for the Tasmanian Devils in the NAB League in 2019 as well as starring for North Launceston in the Tasmanian State League in a premiership year. Has also played roles as a defender this year adding another string to his bow. Has some of the traits of another Tasmanian graduate in Collingwood’s Brodie Mihocek with his strong hands, competitiveness and work rate. Earnt All-Australian Under 16 honours in 2018.

Jackson Callow at 2020 AFL Draft Combine testing in Tasmania. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Eyre

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Kilmore FC

Height: 197cm

Weight: 85kg

24/10/02

Tall forward who showed exciting potential in eight matches in the NAB League last year particularly against the Dandenong Stingrays in a final kicking two goals from his 11 disposals. One touch overhead and a good user by foot he is an elite endurance athlete who is capable of repeat efforts as a marking target up forward. Tied to Essendon under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules.

Liam Kolar

Northern Knights, NAB League / St Marys FC

Height: 195cm

Weight: 82kg

23/04/02

Athletic tall forward with aerobic potential to play midfield having recorded a 2km trial time of just over six minutes in the preseason with the Northern Nights. From a soccer background and with just over a year in the game, AFL clubs can see potential in just a handful of NAB League games in 2019 and early 2020 practice games. Recorded 3.03 seconds for 20 metres and 8.3 seconds for AFL Agility run in Victorian testing in March this year.

Ollie Lord

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Geelong Grammar

Height: 195cm

Weight: 84kg

02/01/02

Athletic tall forward who has shown very good ability overhead using good body positioning to launch at the ball or hold his ground. Shown a slice of his potential in five games at Sandringham Dragons in 2019 and in the AFL Futures game for Team Dal Santo on AFL Grand Final day. Grandson of 1962 Brownlow medallist Alistair Lord, who played 122 games with Geelong including being part of their 1963 premiership team. Had an impressive training stint at Melbourne over the pre-season as part of the NAB AFL Academy accelerated development program.

Logan McDonald

Perth FC, WAFL / Aquinas College

Height: 196cm

Weight: 86kg

04/04/02

Athletic tall forward who has taken all before him this year since debuting at senior level for Perth, kicking 21 goals in nine matches from his average 11.6 disposals and 4 marks. Showing some of the traits of a young Nick Riewoldt, he is strong overhead and a hard-running target who reads the ball impressively in flight and has rare footy smarts. Burst on the National scene in 2018 the NAB AFL Under-16 National Championships kicking 6 goals against Victoria Metro winning All-Australian Under 16s honours and was again prominent up forward as a bottom age player for Western Australia when they won the Under-18 National title in 2019. Very impressive at National Combine in WA recording 6 minutes 33 seconds for the 2km in the endurance and 3.03 seconds for 20 metres in the speed confirming his athleticism.

Liam McMahon

Northern Knights, NAB League / Eltham FC

Height: 194cm

Weight: 80kg

02/05/02

Hard running tall forward with good speed off the mark, neat below the knees and an accurate kick for goal. Played some real potential in 15 games for the Knights as a bottom ager last season with his Round 14 game against the Murray Bushrangers eye-catching gathering 11 disposals, taking 7 marks and kicking 3 goals. Still has plenty of physical upside but has the athletic tools and skill set to appeal as a potential AFL player.

Fraser Rosman

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Collegians FC

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

30/05/02

Super athletic tall forward/midfielder who showed his aerobic capacity in running a 2km time-trial in 6 minutes in the Sandringham Dragons preseason before impressing in practice matches averaging 16 disposals and 5 marks. Showed raw potential in representing Victoria Metro in NAB AFL Under-16 National Championships in 2018. Left footer with his lopping running style and potential ability to play midfield has led to comparisons to Hawthorn’s Isaac Smith. At Victorian testing in March his 2.93 seconds for 20 metres was a conformation of his impressive speed for his size.

Riley Thilthorpe

West Adelaide FC -SANFL / Goodwood Saints

Height: 201cm

Weight: 100kg

07/07/02

Highly promising tall forward/ruckman who has already played 15 games at senior level for West Adelaide over the last two years after missing last year’s NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships due to injury. Star at Under-16 level in Championships in 2018 for South Australia winning All Australian honours and last year prominent in NAB AFL Futures match on AFL Grand Final day with his overhead marking, agility and repeat efforts all part of his arsenal. Shows some of the traits of Richmond’s Tom Lynch with his presence as a marking target up forward.

Josh Treacy

Bendigo Pioneers, NAB League / Cohuna FC

Height: 193cm

Weight: 95kg

04/08/02

Strong and aggressive tall forward who was a consistent contributor as a marking target up forward for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League averaging 12.8 possessions in 15 games in 2019. Resilient type with footy smarts in reading the play he also represented Team Brown in NAB AFL Futures match on AFL Grand Final in 2019.

Josh Treacy in action for the Bendigo Pioneers in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / South Warrnambool

Height: 194cm

Weight: 84 kg

04/04/02

Exciting and developing tall forward with speed off the mark and agility matched by his one touch overhead marking. A left footer with innate goal sense its easy to understand why this indigenous prospect has been compared to a young Buddy Franklin. Last season he was prominent for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League kicking 24 goals in 9 games including 11 in the finals in their premiership year and the showed his versatility for Team Brown on the MCG on AFL Grand final day playing down back as well as forward. Super impressive at Victorian testing in the preseason with his Running Vertical jump of 93cm together with his 8.3 seconds in the AFL Agility run and 2.95 seconds for 20 metres all elite for a player of his size. Eligible for Western Bulldogs under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules.

