AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has today released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Medium Forwards ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to be held in the week commencing Monday December 7.

The Medium Forwards group has the potential to see multiple first round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL release the third positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

"This group of players includes the mercurial Elijah Hollands, a possible top five choice, who ruptured his ACL in the preseason but on the road to a full recovery. Oliver Henry is another outstanding prospect, brother to Geelong Cats Jack, who also is an exciting aerialist and very dangerous around goals," Sheehan said

"This group of 13 medium forwards will look to feature heavily at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft in December."

The NAB AFL All-Star matches continue this weekend when South Australia will hold their Under-18 match on Friday October 23 at Thebarton Oval.

2020 NAB AFL Draft – Top Draft Prospects - Medium Forwards

Ryan Angwin

Gippsland Power, NAB League / Foster

Height: 184cm

Weight: 74kg

12/12/02

Left footed medium forward/defender with silky skills and a high footy IQ. Knows how to find space, is a composed decision maker who is creative with the ball in hand. Good athlete with his agility (8.42 seconds-AFL Agility run) and endurance (6 minutes 12 seconds for 2km) both very good in preseason testing. Played 11 games as a bottom ager averaging 11.5 possessions (5.5 contested) and looked set for a big 2020 before shutdown of NAB League. Able to train with and learn from Port Adelaide’s Xavier Duursma, also from Foster, when the AFL competition was suspended making the most of the circumstances.



Sam Berry

Gippsland Power, NAB League / Maffra / Melbourne Grammar

Height: 181cm

Weight: 81kg

12/02/02

Medium forward/midfielder who is a contested ball winning beast, is strong overhead, clean at ground level and can hit the scoreboard. A resilient and competitive type who is also a strong tackler, he has a big tank recording a 21.7 Yo Yo in preseason testing. Strong performer for the Gippsland Power in 2019 in the NAB League as a bottom aged player, averaging 17.7 disposals (9.8 contested) and began 2020 full of promise gathering 20 possessions (15 contested) in one trial match before shutdown.



Will Bravo

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League / Mt Eliza

Height: 180cm

Weight: 73kg

06/05/02

Medium forward whose real weapon is his speed which enables him to get separation from his opposition. His marking and tackling are also features of his play as he caught the eye as a player with AFL potential in his bottom aged year with the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League playing 14 matches averaging 10.9 disposals and 3 tackles.



Brayden Cook

South Adelaide, SANFL / Happy Valley FC

Height: 189cm

Weight: 80 kg

18/07/02

Medium forward who has been a revelation at Under 18s level at South Adelaide kicking 26 goals in 13 matches and averaging 18 disposals and 7 marks to look a real NAB AFL Draft chance this year. Strong overhead and dangerous near goal, his five goals vs Norwood was an outstanding performance in round 13 after just five matches at Under 18s level last year. Has grown 7cm in the last 12 months and maintained his craft at ground level adding strength in the air to his assets.



Eddie Ford

Western Jets, NAB League / Yarraville / Seddon

Height: 184cm

Weight: 73kg

21/06/02

Medium forward whose overhead marking and mobility were features of his play in 2019 playing all season for the Western Jets in the NAB League as a bottom ager recording 16 matches where he averaged 14.1 disposals ( 7 contested possessions) and 3.7 marks. Finished the year starring on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day in 2019 for Team Brown in the AFL Futures match gathering 20 possessions and kicking 2 goals in a performance full of merit.



Oliver Henry

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St Marys / St Joseph’s Coll

Height: 186cm

Weight: 72kg

29/07/02

High leaping medium forward who is very strong in the air and is very athletic using his speed and agility to gain separation from his opponents. Played all season as a bottom ager recording 15 games which included kicking five goals versus the Dandenong Stingrays and then four goals against the Sydney Swans Academy highlighting his enormous potential. Given opportunity to play for the Australian Under 17s team versus New Zealand in April and put in a strong performance with 15 disposals and kicking a goal to be one of his countries best. Brother to Geelong rising star Jack Henry, he also had the chance to represent Team Dal Santo on the MCG Grand Final day as he set himself up for his Draft year in 2020.



Elijah Hollands

Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Wodonga

Height: 189cm

Weight: 80kg

25/04/02

Medium forward who is a beautiful natural mover with strong, clean hands and elite kicking skills either foot. An All-Australian at Under 16s level in 2018 he stepped up to play all four matches with the Victorian Country Under 18s team last year averaging 13.5 disposals and four marks confirming his AFL potential. Starred in two representative games at Under 17s level firstly versus New Zealand at Marvel Stadium and then for Team Brown at the MCG on 2019 AFL Grand Final day gathering 24 disposals in each game with five goals overall. Awarded the Cameron Ling Medal for the NAB AFL Academy’s most professional bottom aged prospect to cap a great year. Unfortunately injured his ACL in preseason training early this year but is on the road to a full recovery and putting that disappointment behind him. Father Ben played 8 games for Richmond before becoming a star for West Adelaide in the SANFL.



Zavier Maher

Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Shepparton Bears / Caulfield Grammar

Height: 183cm

Weight: 82kg

05/05/02

Medium forward/midfielder who is a contested ball winner with good speed, power and agility. Is a one touch player at ground level with good vision and decision-making ability to influence the play. Uses his positioning well at stoppages to win the ball one on one and set up his team with his creativity. Had a strong performance in AFL Futures game on MCG Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo gathering 12 possessions with four inside 50s.



Tariek Newchurch

North Adelaide, SANFL / Port Augusta

Height: 182cm

Weight: 77kg

21/07/02

Indigenous medium forward who has innate goal sense and has kicked 46 goals at Under 18s level with North Adelaide in 26 matches over the last two years. Has natural speed, power and agility with good clean hands and composure with the ball. Eligible for the Adelaide Crows under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules for the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.



Luke Pedlar

Glenelg, SANFL / Kingston / PAC

Height: 183cm

Weight: 80 kg

17/05/02

Medium forward/midfielder who is a tough, no frills, contested ball winner who excels one on one with his aggressive approach. Has overcome a shoulder reconstruction last year to play some influential games this year both at Glenelg at Under 18s level and with Prince Alfred College where he is the captain.



Archie Perkins

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Brighton Grammar

Height: 185cm

Weight: 87kg

26/03/02

Strongly built medium forward who is creative and footy smart with his ability to kick and set up goals. Is a long and penetrating kick, strong overhead and has good speed and power. Another player to get the chance to play in the AFL Futures match on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day, with Team Dal Santo getting a sense of the opportunities ahead.



Max Pescud

Gold Coast Suns Academy / Surfers Paradise, QAFL

Height: 183cm

Weight: 70kg

13/04/02

Medium forward who has made the most of being able to play football this year without many restrictions and gone from strength to strength with his development. After averaging 18.5 disposals in four games in the NAB League last year for the Gold Coast Suns Academy ( kicking four goals vs the GWV Rebels) he has shown in two games for the Suns against the Lions Academy averaging 22.5 disposals, 5.5 marks and five tackles to really catch the eye of scouts. Making the most of whatever opportunity presented in 2020, he kicked six goals at senior level in a match for Surfers Paradise in difficult conditions again showing his prowess up forward with his marking and speed his weapons. This month he was an athletic star at the National Combine in Queensland with his 6 minutes 36 seconds for the 2km, 83cm for the running Vertical jump and 2.96 seconds for 20 metres all strong performances

Conor Stone

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / St Kevin’s College

Height: 188cm

Weight: 81kg

22/04/02

Medium forward/defender who showed distinct promise in the back half of last year playing eight matches for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League including in their premiership side kicking 11 goals with his kicking a feature. Also capable of playing in defence and using his decision making, composure and good ball use to set up the play which was on display in just one trial game this year having 23 disposals against the Knights before the shutdown. Showed very good endurance at state testing with a 21.5 Yo yo score in the preseason and was appointed captain of St Kevin’s for 2020 suggesting he has leadership capabilities.

