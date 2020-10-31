Harry Sharp smashed the 2km time trial record at the Vic Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER steeplechaser Harry Sharp has set a new 2km time trial record at the Victorian NAB AFL Draft Combine on Saturday.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels prospect underlined his athletic qualities with a brilliant run in the endurance test.

His time of 5 minutes 28 seconds smashed the record attained by Jay Rantall at last year's Draft Combine, when the now Collingwood midfielder ran 5:50 in the gruelling aerobic test.

Saturday's Combine saw 30 Victorian prospects test at the Holden Centre in results that will be valuable for recruiters after their season was wiped out by COVID-19.

Collingwood Next Generation Academy prospect Reef McInnes starred in the 20-metre sprint, with the versatile midfielder clocking a time of 2.779 seconds.

Reef McInnes in action in the 20m sprint. Picture: AFL Photos

It places him among the best-ever Combine times for the sprint test, however Saturday's results will not count in the historical data as there was a significant tailwind in the outdoor conditions on an athletics track. The AFL tested outdoors to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Nevertheless McInnes’ result will be a reminder of the 192cm prospect's talents, with key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan running a time of 2.897 seconds.

The 2km time trial will be counted historically.

Eddie Ford, a versatile forward, and Sam Berry, a hard-edged midfielder, tied in the vertical jump test at 94cm.

Vic Metro NAB AFL Draft Combine results

2km time trial

Harry Sharp 5:28 minutes

Fraser Rodman 5:52

Liam Kolar 6:02

Nik Cox 6:03

Sam Berry 6:10

20m sprint

Reef McInnes 2.779 seconds

Max Holmes 2.801

Liam Kolar 2.870

Zavier Maher 2.887

Fraser Rosman 2.896

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan 2.897

Running vertical jump

Eddie Ford 94cm

Sam Berry 94

Archie Perkins 92

Jake Bowey 89

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan 86

Liam McMahon 86