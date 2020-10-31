FORMER steeplechaser Harry Sharp has set a new 2km time trial record at the Victorian NAB AFL Draft Combine on Saturday.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels prospect underlined his athletic qualities with a brilliant run in the endurance test.
His time of 5 minutes 28 seconds smashed the record attained by Jay Rantall at last year's Draft Combine, when the now Collingwood midfielder ran 5:50 in the gruelling aerobic test.
Saturday's Combine saw 30 Victorian prospects test at the Holden Centre in results that will be valuable for recruiters after their season was wiped out by COVID-19.
Collingwood Next Generation Academy prospect Reef McInnes starred in the 20-metre sprint, with the versatile midfielder clocking a time of 2.779 seconds.
It places him among the best-ever Combine times for the sprint test, however Saturday's results will not count in the historical data as there was a significant tailwind in the outdoor conditions on an athletics track. The AFL tested outdoors to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
Nevertheless McInnes’ result will be a reminder of the 192cm prospect's talents, with key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan running a time of 2.897 seconds.
The 2km time trial will be counted historically.
Eddie Ford, a versatile forward, and Sam Berry, a hard-edged midfielder, tied in the vertical jump test at 94cm.
Vic Metro NAB AFL Draft Combine results
2km time trial
Harry Sharp 5:28 minutes
Fraser Rodman 5:52
Liam Kolar 6:02
Nik Cox 6:03
Sam Berry 6:10
20m sprint
Reef McInnes 2.779 seconds
Max Holmes 2.801
Liam Kolar 2.870
Zavier Maher 2.887
Fraser Rosman 2.896
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan 2.897
Running vertical jump
Eddie Ford 94cm
Sam Berry 94
Archie Perkins 92
Jake Bowey 89
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan 86
Liam McMahon 86