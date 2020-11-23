Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines is locked away for another four years. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide vice-captain Ollie Wines will be part of the club's premiership push well into the future after signing a four-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked to trade moves, with Essendon and Carlton both reported as possible destinations.

But with two years still left to run on his existing deal, the extension now ties Wines to Port until at least the end of 2026.

"I was only too happy to jump at it. The club is in such a powerful position and for me to be locked away and part of that for the indefinite future, I'm really excited about," Wines told the Port Adelaide website.

"It probably puts some rumours that swirl around me to bed and lets me concentrate on my football and doing what I need to do to have a crack at it each year.

"I'm so excited that I'm part of this young, developing group and I'm keen to see what we can do together over the next five to 10 years."

Wines finished equal-fifth in the Power's best and fairest last season, playing 17 games, as they fell to eventual premiers Richmond in a preliminary final.

Wines' new deal follows last week's contract extensions for young trio Mitch Georgiades, Miles Bergman and Dylan Williams, who have all committed until the end of 2023.

Port football manager Chris Davies said Wines' commitment was a significant boost to the club.

"Ollie has shown that he's a key figure at our club and his performance in the back half of 2020 in many ways drove the team to perform the way it did," Davies said.

"His call to recommit to our club early demonstrates his leadership and belief in the direction the club is heading."

Wines, the No.7 draft pick in 2012, has played 158 games for the Power since his debut in 2013.