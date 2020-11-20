PORT Adelaide has taken a significant step to ensuring its bright future continues, tying its first three picks from last year's NAB AFL Draft to new contracts.

Exciting playmaker Miles Bergman, key forward Mitch Georgiades and the explosive Dylan Williams have all signed new two-year extensions, which will keep each of them at Alberton until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Georgiades was the only one of the three to make his senior AFL debut last season, kicking eight goals from seven games in an exciting start to his career after being recruited to the club with the 18th pick of last year's draft.

Bergman, the 14th pick, is a mobile and athletic forward who showed impressive development throughout last season and was named an emergency several times only to just miss on his senior debut.

Williams, claimed with the 23rd selection, was also close to an AFL debut after taking promising strides following an injury-hit draft year and will also remain with Port Adelaide until the end of 2023.

The trio are expected to push for more senior opportunities next year, where they will add to an exciting young core that also features fellow first-round picks Connor Rozee, Zak Butters, Xavier Duursma, Todd Marshall and Sam Powell-Pepper.

It's expected that promising young defender Lachie Jones, touted as a potential top-10 pick at next month's national draft, will also push for a place in the senior team next year after he arrives at the club via its Next Generation Academy.

Port Adelaide's young talent were key to the side's rapid improvement last season, where the club claimed the minor premiership with a 14-3 record before bowing out in the preliminary finals to the eventual premiers Richmond.