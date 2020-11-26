The Crows have handed the Dockers two late picks in this year's NAB AFL Draft for a future selection.

FREMANTLE has grabbed two extra picks for this year's NAB AFL Draft in a trade with Adelaide on Thursday.

The Dockers handed over their future fourth-round selection to the Crows in exchange for picks No.56 and 63 at next month's draft.

It leaves the Dockers with picks 12, 32, 55, 56 and 63.

"The trade gives us further pick flexibility and point value should we decide to match any bid on our Next Generation Academy players," Dockers head of football Peter Bell said.

The Dockers currently have 38 players contracted for next season, comprising of 32 senior listed players, with the Dockers planning to take four players in the NAB AFL Draft.

They also are currently committed to five Category A rookies and have handed Category B rookie Leno Thomas a one-year extension.

The acquisition of extra picks will help them for points to match bids for NGA prospects Joel Western and Brandon Walker.

Western starred in Claremont's losing WAFL Colts Grand Final side with 25 disposals, while Walker impressed for East Fremantle this year.

Joel Western in action during the Western Australia AFL Draft All Stars game in October. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows hold selections 1, 9, 22, 23, 40 and 80 at the NAB AFL Draft.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a three-club pick swap was executed between Carlton, Sydney and Gold Coast.

In the first deal, Sydney traded pick 31 for Carlton's pick 48 and a future third-round pick.

Then in the second deal that followed, the Suns sent their pick 37 at this year's NAB AFL Draft to Sydney for the future third-round selection which was acquired from the Blues.

The move saw the Blues shift up this year's draft order, helped the Swans amass more points to match bids for their Academy players Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden, and the Suns swap out a pick that they were not going to use at this year's draft into the future draft.

The Swans' original pick No.31 was worth 606 points under the draft value index, but in moving back to pick 48 (302 points) and then acquiring pick 37 (483) from the Suns, they have picked up a total of 785 points – increasing their hand by an important 179 points.

The Suns are likely to use only pick No.5 at this year's draft, with their pick 27 also up for grabs as clubs search to move up the board.