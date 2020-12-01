Pick Swap: Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs have exchanged draft selections. Picture: AFL Media

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have executed a pick swap that ensures they'll be able to match a bid at No.1 for prized Next Generation Academy prospect Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

The Dogs have sent their pick No.26 to Greater Western Sydney in exchange for picks No.29 and 52 – a total gain of 170 points on the Draft Value Index.

Crucially, it means their swag of picks – that sits at 29, 33, 41, 42, 52, 54 and 90 – now carry enough points value to match any bid at next week's NAB AFL Draft.

Should Adelaide bid on Ugle-Hagan at pick No.1, the Dogs now have 2489 points to match the 2400 points for the opening selection (3000 points downgraded with 20 per cent NGA discount).

Ugle-Hagan, seen as this draft's most exciting young talent, is expected to receive a bid in the first handful of selections that belong to Adelaide, North Melbourne, Sydney and Hawthorn.

The Dogs currently have 34 senior listed players for 2021 (plus four rookies) and will take at least two picks at the draft.

The AFL last month delivered a significant change for clubs such as the Dogs to enter the draft with more picks than list spots available for one season only.

When a bid for Ugle-Hagan comes, the Dogs will be able to bundle up multiple selections – starting from pick 29 – to match the points required.

After Tuesday's transaction, the Giants hold picks 10, 13, 15, 20, 26, 74 and 88 ahead of the draft.