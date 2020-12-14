Elliot Yeo (centre) joins former Lion Alex Witherden and Callum Jamieson jogging laps at Eagles training. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Elliot Yeo has resumed a modified training program after another period of rest to recover from the dreaded osteitis pubis injury that cut his 2020 season short.

Yeo was one of several senior Eagles who returned early to pre-season training on Monday as the club's first-to-fourth-year players continued their summer program, completing a monitored running session with a trainer.

The two-time club champion was sent for a period of rest in November after experiencing soreness during his rehabilitation.

He has graduated to a light running program in the past fortnight and the Eagles hope he can progress into some drills with the main group after Christmas when the players return on January 6.

"He will start with some standalone running, then we'll introduce him to some drills over the first month, but it will be very much symptom-based," football manager Craig Vozzo told AFL.com.au.

"He will need to give us feedback on how he is going with each of those elevated levels.

"It's all good signs and he's making progress as part of that graduation we're looking for … so far so good."

Yeo, 27, was joined on the track on Monday by former skipper Shannon Hurn, midfielders Andrew Gaff and Dom Sheed, key forward Jack Darling, defender Tom Barrass and fifth-year forward Jake Waterman.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Jack Darling of the Eagles warms up during a West Coast Eagles AFL training session at Mineral Resources Park on December 14, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

Star midfielder Tim Kelly, 26, has also resumed training ahead of his fourth season, while captain Luke Shuey set the standard with an early return last week.

Yeo, who faces a race to be fit for round one, was joined by recruit Alex Witherden and young ruckman Callum Jamieson running laps.

Gaff and defender Tom Cole, who is entering his sixth season, were the first players on the track at Mineral Resources Park and spent a long period away from the main group running separately.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Tom Cole runs during a West Coast Eagles AFL training session at Mineral Resources Park on December 14, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

With a significant portion of their senior core back in training, the Eagles had close to 25 players on the track.

Vozzo said the senior players had the choice to join in drills, while some were completing their off-season running programs at the club.

Draftees Isaiah Winder and Zane Trew also joined their new teammates for training, while Luke Edwards is unlikely to arrive from South Australia until the New Year.