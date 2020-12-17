Andrew Brayshaw will remain in purple until at least the end of 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has locked away prized midfielder Andrew Brayshaw until the end of 2025, with the young leader confirming a four-year contract extension on Thursday.

Brayshaw, who was due to come out of contract at the end of next season, is a key signing for the Dockers and a centrepiece of the club's emerging onball brigade.

The 21-year-old said he was excited about Fremantle's future and could see the club winning its first premiership as it builds a new era under coach Justin Longmuir.

"We have a really young group who have gelled together over the past couple of years and I think we’re heading in the right direction," Brayshaw told the club's website.

"It's exciting to see some of the young players stepping up. We've got some really good leadership and I think the club's in a good space at the moment with the (off-field) roles that we've filled over the last few years.

"If we can keep this group together and heading in the right direction for the next five years, it's really exciting about where we could get.

"I can see us pushing towards finals and, ultimately, winning a premiership. That's definitely my goal."

Brayshaw, who was drafted from Victoria with pick No.2 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, has played 56 games in three seasons and finished equal third in the Doig Medal in 2020.

Viewed as a potential future captain, he said he had settled in well in WA and it was not a difficult decision to extend his time with the Dockers.

"I've been here for the last three years and I've put some good roots down here," the hard-nosed midfielder said.

"I've got a good connection of friends and luckily enough, I have some family over here as well. My partner's just moved over too, she's loving it over here which makes things very easy."

The Dockers will now hope to lock away fellow top-five draft pick from 2017, Adam Cerra, who finished equal third with Brayshaw in the 2020 best and fairest and is out of contract at the end of next season.

Fellow Victorian midfielder and 2020 NAB AFL Rising Star Caleb Serong committed through to the end of 2023 in October, with first-round picks from 2019 Hayden Young and Liam Henry also secured for the next three seasons.

"We've got a strong wave of young talent coming through and Andrew is integral to that," Fremantle list manager David Walls said.

"He's a key piece for us keeping that core group together and developing over the next few years."