Sydney Stack during a Richmond training session at Southport Sharks in January, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY Stack's AFL career is in jeopardy after has was arrested and refused bail for allegedly breaching Western Australia's strict COVID-19 laws.

Stack was granted approval to enter WA on compassionate grounds on December 10 for his grandfather's funeral, with his flight from Victoria making a stop-over in South Australia.

WA's border with South Australia is still closed after a recent coronavirus scare.

After arriving in WA, Stack was issued with a direction to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days at a nominated address in Northam, about 97km east-northeast of Perth.

But he was allegedly found by police at 1.10am AWST on Saturday in the Perth party district of Northbridge.

It was also identified he had been staying at a residence in Belmont and not at his nominated quarantine address in Northam.

The 20-year-old, who has played 26 games for Richmond, was charged with failing to comply with a direction.

KICKED OUT OF QLD 10-match ban for Tiger pair

He was refused bail at his court appearance on Sunday, and is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court again on Monday, December 21.

The alleged breach caps off a torrid year for Stack, who was handed a 10-match AFL ban and banished from Queensland in September for an incident outside of a Gold Coast strip club.

Stack and Tigers teammate Callum Coleman-Jones broke the AFL's return-to-play protocols during that night out, which ended up with them being involved in a fight at about 3.30am. Richmond were fined $100,000 over the incident.

2020'S BIGGEST STORIES COUNTDOWN Nathan Schmook's 20-11 here

Stack issued an apology on Instagram after that incident.

"I'm very sorry, understand the seriousness of it and can do nothing now but own the consequences," Stack wrote.

"I've let down the AFL, the club I love, my teammates, coaches and staff, its members and the tiger army.

"I also have let down my family, my friends and all of those who have helped me along the way.

"To those who are supporting me at the moment, a huge thanks. I only hope going forward I can rebuild trust in me again."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard BEST PICS OF 2020: Michael Willson's stunning photos Award-winning snapper Michael Willson's amazing work in a year like no other

Stack was overlooked in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft because of concerns about off-field issues, but he was invited to train with Richmond and eventually won a spot on its rookie list.

The gifted utility even lived with Richmond coach Damien Hardwick while training with the club.

Stack played 17 games in a breakout debut season last year before a late form slump and ankle injury saw him miss their premiership.

He played nine games this year before being dropped for poor form, with his season eventually ended by the 10-match ban.

Stack's latest indiscretion is a blow to his career, and Richmond will wait until his next court hearing before declaring whether they will impose any further punishment.