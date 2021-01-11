Brodie Smith is set to be a Crow for life after penning a three-year contract extension. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S Brodie Smith has again turned his back on free agency to sign a new three-year deal with the Crows.

Smith was due to come out of contract at the end of this season, when he would have again qualified for free agency, but his new deal makes him a Crow through to the end of 2024.

The versatile 28-year-old has missed just one game over the past two seasons and remains one of Adelaide's most reliable players in a squad that has lost plenty of senior experience in the past two years.

"I absolutely love this footy club and I'm so happy to be signing on for another three years," Smith said.

"We're building a really strong culture here and it's exciting to see how quickly our younger guys are developing and driving the standards, pushing all of us to get better every single day.

"I can't wait to see their continued growth this year and play my part in helping them to improve wherever I can."

Smith has played 183 games for the Crows after joining the club as a first-round pick in the 2010 NAB AFL Draft.

Crows list manager Justin Reid said Smith would be a vital member of the club's rebuild under coach Matthew Nicks.

"Brodie is a quality person and will play a key role in helping to fast-track the development of some of our young defenders as part of our list rejuvenation," Reid said.