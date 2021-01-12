Boom recruit Jeremy Cameron will form a dangerous partnership with Tom Hawkins in the Cats forward line. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Tom Hawkins is already relishing the prospect of playing alongside boom recruit Jeremy Cameron in a new-look forward line this season.

The Cats paid a hefty price at the trade table for former GWS spearhead Cameron in order to boost their flag hopes in 2021 and beyond, having finished runners-up to Richmond last year.

On paper, the 27-year-old looks set to form a formidable partnership with fellow Coleman Medal winner Hawkins.

Nothing wrong about Jezza on the right Jeremy Cameron notches a simply superb dribbler from a tough angle

But plenty rests on the key forwards' ability to form a relationship on-field before the new season begins in March.

"We trained together yesterday as a forward group and we will continue to work as a whole on our patterns and synergy together," Hawkins told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're both very different players, he's more agile and leaner than me but at the same time he is really powerful.

"I'd say we will both get a look deep and we'll both get up the ground at stages."

Geelong lost Gary Ablett and Harry Taylor to retirement after last year's heartbreaking Grand Final defeat.

But the arrival of Cameron and fellow experienced recruits Isaac Smith (Hawthorn) and Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne) has sparked expectations of another genuine flag tilt this season.

And the Cats are not shying away from the hype.

"I think you have no other choice but to embrace it," Hawkins said.

Highlights: Richmond v Geelong The Tigers and Cats clash in the 2020 grand final

"We are well aware that the expectation of playing in a Grand Final, which ultimately we lost, and bringing in some experience means there will be external pressure.

"Internally we haven't spoken about it yet but the majority of the list arrived last Wednesday and we want to win a premiership.

"That is our ultimate goal, so we will embrace the challenge that is in front of us."