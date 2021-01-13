The AFL has today confirmed the GWS GIANTS AFL Women's team will relocate to Adelaide from their current location in Albury on Friday, January 15.

Having spent more than 14 days in regional New South Wales, the GIANTS satisfy the current border guidelines in place and are able to relocate to South Australia.

The AFL has also today released the schedule for AFLW practice matches which will take place this weekend.

The 2021 NAB AFL Women's Competition is set to commence on Thursday, January 28, 2021 with a match between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park.

The earlier-than-usual start time and the single ladder for the 2021 season are part of the measures put in place to provide maximum flexibility and the best possible chance of completing the season should it be interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the pandemic continues to impact the community, the health and welfare of everyone in the game and in the community remains the priority and the AFL is committed to delivering a full season in a safe manner anchored in the advice of public health officials and medical experts.

The AFL, together with its clubs and the AFLPA, continues to closely monitor the situation.

Practice match schedule is as follows:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Saturday 16 January West Coast Eagles Fremantle Mineral Resources Park, Lathlain Saturday 16 January Geelong Cats Melbourne GMHBA Stadium Saturday 16 January Carlton St Kilda Ikon Park Saturday 16 January Richmond Western Bulldogs Swinburne Centre Saturday 16 January Gold Coast Suns Brisbane Lions Metricon 2 (Elite Oval) Sunday 17 January Collingwood North Melbourne Ikon Park Sunday 17 January Adelaide Crows GWS Giants Norwood Oval



Please note: Each match will be closed to the general public.