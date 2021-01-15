Former Bomber Adam Saad has made an impressive start to life as a Blue. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW BLUE Adam Saad is already making a difference at Carlton, with the ex-Bomber making an immediate impression at his third club.

Saad, who crossed from Essendon to arch-rival Carlton on a five-year deal last year, started his pre-season in December ahead of schedule and was a standout at Friday's training session at Ikon Park.

His run and carry, closing speed and brilliant rebound were highlights of the Blues' match simulation drills and backline assistant coach Dale Amos said the 26-year-old had made a strong impact.

"The first thing that stands out is he came and trained before Christmas which is an indication of how motivated he is to be successful here, so that was brilliant to see," Amos told AFL.com.au.

"He didn't have to, he had a baby due at the time, he had a lot going on and he still wanted to be here and try to have an impact as soon as he could.

"The obvious thing is his rebound and speed that he brings off half-back. He's done that for a long time at Essendon and we're really excited that he's going to add to our group with [Sam] Petrevski-Seton and [Sam] Docherty off half-back.

"He is also good defensively, can play one-on-one and can play in the system really well."

Fellow recruits Zac Williams and Lachie Fogarty trained throughout the two-and-a-half-hour stint, with former Giant Williams impressing with his foot skills and pace. Amos said Williams would spend the majority of his time in the midfield.

"He adds to our midfield group because he's different, and in terms of his growth and development it will be great for him to spend time in the midfield," Amos said.

Zac Williams is likely to spend the majority of his time in the midfield this season. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's done it in bits at GWS but probably not over extended periods so we're really excited to see what he can do there, but we know he can play at half-back and he's done that at a really high level for a long period of time.

"I think he will do a little bit of both but certainly the focus early days will be for him to spend most of his time through the midfield."

Docherty was training away from the main group on Friday as he returns from his ankle injury, while Nic Newman (knee) was also in the rehabilitation group.

Co-captain Patrick Cripps completed a full session as he continues his return from off-season shoulder surgery, but youngster Sam Ramsay left the track and was on crutches after an ankle concern.

Harry McKay, Michael Gibbons, Tom De Koning, Jack Martin, Tom Williamson and Brodie Kemp were all on modified programs, while Charlie Curnow (knee) and Eddie Betts (calf) were absent as they nurse their injuries.

Jack Silvagni was also managed and did not train, while Caleb Marchbank (soreness) also did not train but is expected to be back into full training soon.

Young midfielders Will Setterfield, Sam Walsh and Paddy Dow are among the Carlton players to have impressed over summer, with small forward Zac Fisher's skill also catching the eye during Friday's session.

Carlton's first pick at last year's NAB AFL Draft, South Australian small forward Corey Durdin, also did some exciting things having settled in seamlessly.