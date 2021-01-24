Trent Dumont in action for the Roos against Fremantle last season. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREE agent Trent Dumont sits as a priority re-signing for North Melbourne this year after the midfielder toyed with a potential move last off-season.

The hard-working midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and will reach free agency status for the first time, with AFL.com.au last week revealing the full list of free agents around the competition.

As the Kangaroos list was culled last year, and senior players Ben Brown (Melbourne) and Shaun Higgins (Geelong) traded to rivals, Dumont is understood to have also weighed up his future despite being under contract.

Essendon was strongly linked with an interest in the 25-year-old, however it is believed some of Dumont's off-field qualms were appeased by the Roos and he committed for 2021.

The South Australian is highly respected at Arden Street and viewed as a future leader of the Roos, with the wingman having missed just one game in the past three seasons. He is due to play his 100th game for the club in round one this year.

Dumont will miss at least the next week of training as he deals with pre-season tightness but will again be a key cog in the Roos' midfield this year that has added No.3 pick Will Phillips.

North Melbourne has one of the biggest lists of free agents heading into the 2021 season, with 11 players qualifying this year.

As well as Dumont, the Roos have reigning best and fairest winner Luke McDonald coming out of contract as a free agent, while key defender Robbie Tarrant and Shaun Atley will also both hit free agency again.

Having signed a five-year deal ahead of his free agency year in 2016, captain Jack Ziebell will also be a first-time free agent, while injury-hit Taylor Garner is another Kangaroo who qualifies.

Former Tiger Connor Menadue, ex-Bulldog Tom Campbell, former Lion Josh Walker, as well as Kyron Hayden and Will Walker, will all qualify as free agents having previously been delisted.