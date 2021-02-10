THERE are less than a handful of coaches with two top 100 AFL Fantasy hats, but there’s only one who could have added a car if it wasn’t for an errant kick.

Leigh Elder, coach of Statesman, chatted about what could have been in 2018 when a tie for first place could have been avoided if Mitch Robinson had have hit Dayne Beams with a disposal late in the round 23 game.

The top five from the 2018 AFL Fantasy Classic.

Elder enjoys playing Fantasy Classic but has a passion for Draft leagues, especially Keeper Leagues. He is excited that the AFL Fantasy platform now supports keeper leagues and offers some advice for those drafting their initial squad this season on the latest episode of The Traders’ AFL Fantasy podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:30 - Statesman takes a stroll down memory lane as he remembers playing the game without the reverse trades button.

5:15 - How one kick cost winning a car.

9:20 - Why Lachie Neale is over-priced.

12:50 - A vanilla squad is the way you should start the season.

15:40 - Make sure you stick with your premiums, they usually come good.

17:05 - Statesman is going cheap in the forward line.

18:00 - Some thoughts on analysing draft rankings for single season re-drafts and keeper leagues.

20:30 - Don't sleep on Jack Macrae in Draft this year.

22:45 - How does the Lachie Whitfield injury affect Draft rankings?

24:15 - Tips for starting a Keeper League.

26:00 - Some players to avoid in your initial Keeper League draft.

28:10 - After picking your captain, wait on the MIDs and go hard on FWDs in this year's drafts.

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the pre-season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.