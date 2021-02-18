HAWTHORN recruit Tom Phillips dominated in the club's intraclub on Thursday as draftee Connor Downie furthered his claims for a round one debut.

The former Collingwood wingman was excellent as the Hawks hit the track in full-scale match simulation at Waverley Park, with Phillips playing mainly as an inside midfielder throughout the contest.

The 24-year-old was recruited by the Hawks last year as the Magpies' tight salary cap forced them to offload players during the Trade Period, with his running power a key asset to add to the club with Tom Scully's recent retirement and Isaac Smith's move to Geelong.

"We lost Isaac this year and Tommy can run and carry with the ball, but more importantly he's quite a thickset body too so he can pinch-hit inside as well. He gives us a different look," assistant coach Brendon Bolton said.

"He can run up and down the wing all day but also have some time onball."

Next Generation Academy product Downie played in the Hawks' main side and impressed on the wing, particularly in the early stages of the game, with his booming left foot and burst.

Bolton said the 18-year-old had shown his wares across the pre-season so far.

"He's a really focused young lad and is soaking up all the information," he said. "His workrate up and down the ground has been a strong suit, so that was a pleasing little step for him today."

Backman Jack Scrimshaw had a scare early in the game when he left the field hobbling with a knee injury but it was only jarred, while Chad Wingard and Will Day were also managed late.

Jack Scrimshaw has a laugh during Hawthorn's official team photo day. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Tom Mitchell (shoulder), James Sicily (knee) and Jack Gunston (back) were all sidelined as they deal with their injury concerns but looked after the line groups and delivered the messages at each of the quarter breaks.

James Worpel, the 2019 best and fairest winner, was also prominent, being the most prolific midfielder in the contest, and Bolton said the 21-year-old was ready to lift his game to another level again.

"We know he's a really good contested ball inside player, but being able to win that possession where you're breaking from congestion and then winning it at the next contest I think he's making some steps in that space now which I've been pleased about, particularly today," he said.

Jarman Impey was another to catch the eye, with the rebounding defender back to his penetrating best having only played five games last season following his knee reconstruction in 2019.

"He continued to impress with his bounce off half-back today I thought," Bolton said.

"Pre-season form suggests he's starting to get his mojo back and we know at his best how talented he can be. Just of late he's shown some real bounce and rebound which is pleasing."

Dylan Moore and Changkuoth Jiath were other young Hawks to highlight their improvement in the game, while No.6 draft choice Denver Grainger-Barras played in the less experienced team matched up on Tim O'Brien.