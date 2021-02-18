Jake Lloyd during Sydney's official 2021 team photo shoot at the SCG in February. Picture: AFL Photos

DUAL best-and-fairest winner Jake Lloyd and forward dynamo Tom Papley have been added to Sydney's monster eight-man leadership group as reward for outstanding efforts in 2020.

Dashing defender Harry Cunningham has also been included in the leadership team, alongside Lance Franklin, Callum Mills, and co-captains Josh Kennedy, Dane Rampe and Luke Parker.

Lloyd won his second Bob Skilton Medal last year and Papley was electric in an undermanned forward line, particularly in the first half of the season.

It is Loyd and Cunningham's first time in the group, while Papley returns after a stint in 2019.

Kennedy, who has held a captaincy role since 2017, said it was a "tremendous honour" to lead the club once again.

"It's a really exciting new chapter for the club – there are a lot of new faces and I'm excited to see what we can do this year," Kennedy said.

Papley, 24, was the subject of trade speculation at the end of 2019 and wanted to get back to Victoria for family reasons.

"I've come a long way with my leadership," he said.

"I think I have a good relationship with everyone in the playing group and can be a sounding board for the younger players, so that’s where I like to think my leadership qualities are."