Umpires take a breather at three-quarter time during the round eight match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on July 25, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick wants more umpires to be allowed to make decisions in games, with the hope they can officiate until they are 60.

The triple-premiership coach has called on the League to open up the decision-making to goal and boundary umpires to assist field umpires from not covering as much ground in games.

Hardwick said he wished the AFL used the upheaval of 2020 to trial some new umpiring methods.

BEHIND THE WHISTLE New 'stand the mark' rule in the spotlight

"I was disappointed that we didn't take the opportunity last year to look at some different systems. We had an opportunity at the scrimmage level, up at Queensland, to look at some different things," he told AFL.com.au.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Who are the next breed of Richmond stars? Richmond coach Damien Hardwick speaks about the next wave of stars at Punt Road

"There's nine umpires on the ground – boundary umpires, goal umpires and [field umpires]. We can use them better."

Hardwick said the start of last year's Grand Final highlighted why extra umpires who were able to call out free kicks was important.

"The one thing that I'm very, very strong on is the very first centre bounce behind the goal. Go and have a look at Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch," he said.

"There's eight sets of eyes all looking at the centre bounce and there's none looking at these two guys being held off the ball. We've got to be able to do better. It's about changing the system.

Umpire Ray Chamberlain gestures to Sam Powell-Pepper during a qualifying final in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

"There's nine umpires on the ground – boundary umpires, goal umpires and [field umpires]. We can use them better."

Hardwick said the start of last year's Grand Final highlighted why extra umpires who were able to call out free kicks was important.

>> LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE PODCAST BELOW

"The one thing that I'm very, very strong on is the very first centre bounce behind the goal. Go and have a look at Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch," he said.

"There's eight sets of eyes all looking at the centre bounce and there's none looking at these two guys being held off the ball. We've got to be able to do better. It's about changing the system.

"We've got some great umpires. I want these guys to be able to umpire until they're 50 or 60 years of age. At the moment they're done by 40 because they've got to run so far. There has to be a better way."

Hardwick, who says he "loves the overriding philosophy" of the new 'stand the mark' rule but is worried about the interpretation, has previously advocated for having four field umpires – which has been trialled in recent seasons.

The AFL's new head of umpiring Dan Richardson, who formerly worked with Hardwick as football boss at Richmond, said he hadn't discussed the proposal of all umpires being charged with making more decisions with the Tigers coach.

THE DIMMA DEAL Why Hardwick doesn't want to do it like Matthews and Barassi

"I haven't had enough time in the role yet but I'm certainly well aware Dimma's got some strong and good views on the game, as he should. He's so respected and obviously I know him really well," Richardson told AFL.com.au.

Richardson joined the League in January following his departure as Essendon's head of football and says his short time in the role has gleaned him an even greater sense of the work going into umpiring the competition.

"I'd like to think I've always had an appreciation for umpiring and how challenging and difficult it is. It's not changed my appreciation, but I've certainly been really impressed with all the work that's going on, absolutely," he said.

His sudden exit from Essendon came after he started at the club in 2018, with Richardson being crucial in bringing new senior coach Ben Rutten to the Bombers after working with him at Richmond.

YELLOW AND BLACK SABBATH The chopped-off finger showing Dimma the way

"It was three years there and as what the board articulated when I left, I'm really satisfied with the people who I've been able to bring into the footy department, particularly Ben, but also 'Gia' (assistant Daniel Giansiracusa) right at the end and 'Cara' (Blake Caracella), (fitness boss) Sean Murphy, (development coaches) Cam Roberts and Leigh Tudor and a number of other really good people there at the club now," he said.

"I still have a good connection with the playing group and I really wish all of them all the best. Hopefully they can keep improving and eventually get to where they want to go as they deserve success. I hope everyone is patient enough because the list is relatively young now.

"There's a lot of people in and around who are understandably hungry for success and sometimes that impatience and stress it creates make it difficult for players to perform at their best. I hope Ben and the football department there are given the time and space they need."