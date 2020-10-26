ESSENDON has secured a significant signing to join Ben Rutten's coaching staff in 2021, luring the reigning Assistant Coach of the Year Daniel Giansiracusa from his long-time club the Western Bulldogs.

Giansiracusa has spent the last 21 seasons with the Bulldogs, of which 15 were served as a 265-game and a further six were spent as an assistant coach having immediately transitioned into the role after the 2014 season.

But, just a week after winning the AFL Coaches' Association Assistant Coach of the Year award, Giansiracusa will join Rutten's coaching panel in 2021 and will oversee the club's forward line next season.

The move is not believed to be linked to Essendon's ambitious play for Western Bulldogs premiership player Josh Dunkley, though may assist the club in its pursuit of the contracted midfielder.

Dunkley, who has two years to run on his deal with the Bulldogs, is considering the offer of a lucrative contract that has been boldly tabled by the Bombers but has not yet requested a trade away from the club.

As reported by AFL.com.au over the weekend, Essendon is also considering an offer for Dunkley's younger brother, Kyle, was who recently delisted from Melbourne after five senior games with the Demons.

Giansiracusa, 38, will join an Essendon assistant coaching panel that also includes Blake Caracella, James Kelly, Dan Jordan, Leigh Tudor and Cameron Roberts in working underneath Rutten next season.

"I am really thankful to Ben Rutten, (head of football) Dan Richardson and the club for the opportunity to join a new club and to continue my coaching career at the Bombers," Giansiracusa said.

"Ben has a really clear vision of the football program he wants to lead heading into the 2021 season and there was a very clear alignment and similarities in our coaching philosophies.

"I also wish to thank Luke Beveridge and the Western Bulldogs for their support over many years and wish them well for their upcoming pre-season campaign."

Giansiracusa will begin his new role in November.