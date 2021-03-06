MOST Fantasy leagues will have a prize for the winner, but introducing a punishment for the loser is something everyone should consider.

Adding a punishment is great for two reasons. Firstly, there is some joy for nearly the entire the league (except the unlucky wooden-spooner), but more importantly it gives everyone something to play for and avoids coaches giving up early.

There are plenty of punishments your league could introduce, but to help you get started here are some of the best options.

McDonald's challenge

- Loser is sentenced to 24 hours at a McDonald's, but for every cheeseburger you eat one hour is reduced from your sentence. Depending on your appetite, you are probably looking at 12-16 burgers in 8-12 hours.

Public shaming

- Plenty of options here, but a common one is the loser must stand on a busy street corner with a sign saying 'I suck at AFL Fantasy' or something similar.

- Another good one is the loser must wear a fancy dress costume (chosen by the winner) for a day/night out.

New hairdo

- Loser must get their hair bleached, dyed, perm or shaved bald.

Busk it up

- Loser must sing, dance or play an instrument for an hour at location that will get plenty of foot traffic.

Open mic night

- Loser must do a stand-up comedy routine at an open mic night or even just in front of a large group of friends and family.

The trophy

- Loser gets presented with an embarrassing trophy that they must keep on display at their workplace or prominently at home.

Get some ink

- Loser must get a tattoo of the winner's choice. This might be a tough one for everyone to agree on! A body piercing is perhaps a better option.

The AFL Fantasy community is full of creative people so hit up the Facebook page or Tweet us to tell us how your league will punish the loser.